‘It’s stressful’: Coronavirus school closures have parents on campus juggling child care and work

Kristi Straus had two hours to work Thursday. Straus, an environmental studies lecturer, spent her kids’ first day off school going to the park and entertaining them, but she had a window where they played video games to focus on her job in the afternoon.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced all K-12 schools — public and private — in King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties would be closed until Apr. 24 due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Greeted with this information in an interview Thursday, Straus sarcastically called it a “lovely piece of news.”
“Thinking we’re going to be in the clear in two weeks is wrong,” she said, referring to the UW’s planned resumption of normal campus activities to begin spring quarter. “We’re gonna be figuring things out for a while.”
This comes just a day after Seattle Public Schools announced a two-week closure for its district and other schools around the Puget Sound region were shutting down to stop the spread of the virus.
Straus and others are developing plans on how to handle their work as their children remain out of school, especially if the UW resumes in-person classes as scheduled at the end of spring break. She and her husband, who is already working remotely as a high school teacher, are switching off days in charge so the other can get stuff done.
“It’s stressful because we need to get work done,” she said.
Straus also noted the hardship is much worse for single parents and those without such generous sick leave policies. UW Medicine human resources is working to activate resources to support employees, including connecting those who need child care to accredited resources, partnering with university programs that match accredited students with an interest in child development to families in need, and contracting with local child care services with excess capacity.
Meanwhile, the day care that informatics lecturer Kyle Thayer uses closed Thursday. It is unclear when it will reopen.
“I am luckily winding down this quarter, so I will probably be OK for now,” Thayer said in an email. “But if this continues to next quarter it will be very challenging and I’ll probably have to do a lot of my teaching work at night when the kids are asleep.”
Seattle Parks and Recreation is also closing many local community centers and recreation facilities, but preschool programs operating in these places will stay open for now, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Thursday.
Many UW employees don’t have as much family to lean on as they moved here for work and instead are forced to turn to community centers and friends to help carry the load.
As the UW makes the transition into online-only classes, faculty will have to balance teaching and child care. This can be even more challenging for professors and researchers who have to come to campus to work.
“On the other [hand], there are faculty and researchers whose work is lab-based or otherwise dependent on being on campus, in person, who will have a very challenging time continuing to advance their research agenda if they are also juggling child care,” Margaret O’Mara, a history professor, said in an email.
Samira Moorjani, a research assistant professor, works in a lab on campus where she works with animal subjects and is moving to remote studies as much as possible. With recent school closures, she notes it will be harder for postdocs and others with children to work remotely.
Professors and others are not the most heavily burdened by this sudden shift, however, as other people at the UW have less wiggle room to take time off work to care for their children.
“We particularly need to look out for those community members — including many of our students and fellow instructors … who are more financially vulnerable and heavily burdened by these disruptions,” O’Mara said. “We are all in this together.”
Reach Science Editor Ash Shah and News Editor Jake Goldstein-Street at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @itsashshah @GoldsteinStreet
