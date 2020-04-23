Senate to only discuss COVID-19 related topics

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdown of the UW and other parts of students’ daily lives, the ASUW Student Senate held their second meeting of the quarter April 21 via Zoom.
The senate, in response to Gov. Jay Inslee’s proclamation on the Open Public Meetings Act, will now table any legislation that is not COVID-19 related. If the senate has no COVID-19 related legislation material on their docket, then they will be forced to cancel the meeting.
They could still hold meetings without COVID-19-related matters to discuss if that meeting time is used to write COVID-19-related legislation.
With this new regulation, most items were removed from the meeting’s agenda, leaving only two items to be discussed: One resolution calling for credit/no credit grading during the COVID-19 crisis and another addressing emergency COVID-19 financial support to all students through partial tuition reimbursements.
The first states that the pandemic has negatively impacted the lives of students for a variety of reasons and encourages the UW to provide a credit/no credit grading option.
The resolution ultimately passed.
The second, pertaining to a tuition reimbursement to alleviate a financial burden faced by students, states that many students rely on income from on- and off-campus jobs to help them pay for tuition and urges the university to be accommodating to that by reimbursing all students $600 no later than June.
The senate voted and passed the resolution.
The ASUW Student Senate meets every Tuesday at 5 p.m. You can find the Zoom access link at senate.asuw.org.
Reach reporter Stevie Riepe at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @StevieRiepe
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.