UW law school offers unique summer internships in the wake of COVID-19

In the midst of COVID-19, the UW School of Law has found an innovative way for students to offer their legal aid this summer.
Many people have questions as to how new laws passed in the wake of the pandemic affect them and how to exercise their personal rights. Legal issues, ranging from unemployment, to sick and family leave, to individual rights during the pandemic loom large and often remain unanswered.
At the same time, the repercussions of COVID-19 have left an abundance of students stuck in their homes instead of performing valuable internships or pursuing their interests. To Christine Cimini, associate dean for experiential education at the UW School of Law, it became clear that some action was required.
What began as a conversation between administration at UW Law and local law firm Foster Garvey turned into the “COVID-19 Clearinghouse,” a way for community members to seek the legal help they need and for law students to gain the valuable, hands-on experience that COVID-19 has denied them.
The process included matching current law students and volunteer lawyers with community members that had unique, pressing legal matters. After the law school’s initial outreach, responses from lawyers and students came flooding in.
Mikaela Louie, an associate attorney at Foster Garvey and recent UW Law graduate, was one of the first to jump at the opportunity. During her work for the Clearinghouse, she has helped navigate rights and protections for employees currently living with high-risk individuals. The pro bono project supported the Northwest Justice Project, which provides legal services to low-income individuals.
“I saw this as an important opportunity to support students in continuing their learning and their growth,” Louie said. “It was a really fulfilling project to work on.”
Cases are taken pro bono by lawyers and students and are supervised by volunteers, a large portion of whom are retired lawyers. The supervisors are able to offer their valuable insight, but it falls upon the students to conduct most of the legal research and create a case.
This is not the first time the UW law school was pushed to act quickly in response to new legislation. In 2018, President Donald Trump’s immigration reform left some of the Seattle community in need of potentially life-changing support. In that instance, a similar event was established to connect lawyers and community members, which featured free on-site consultations.
During these trying times, the importance of partnership and collaboration cannot be understated. Cimini emphasized the significant role of pro bono work in the field of law.
“There’s a real ethos in the law school of public service,” she said. “We have a great student body that engages around the issue and is always interested in getting out and helping real people.”
After the Clearinghouse was enacted at the UW, both Gonzaga and Seattle University orchestrated their own versions of the Clearinghouse.
Haiyun Damon-Feng, co-chair of the pro bono committee at Foster Garvey, expressed her gratitude for the actions of others during this time of need.
“It really does take a village to address these issues,” she said. “We have just been so lucky to have the support of the statewide legal community in Washington.”
