Petition to close campus amid coronavirus draws 5,000 signatures in three hours

A petition among students to close campus amid a rise in local novel coronavirus cases has drawn over 5,000 signatures in about three hours Sunday night after getting 2,000 in under an hour.
There are no coronavirus cases on the UW campus, with four students testing negative for the virus earlier this quarter, and the university and health officials saying the risk to the community is low.
The UW did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday night.
The first two deaths have been reported in the United States this weekend, both in King County, in older individuals with underlying health conditions. Thirteen Washingtonians have tested positive for coronavirus, all but three in King County, according to the state Department of Health.
“Many infected individuals may spread the virus without their knowledge,” the petition posted by Daisy Deng reads. “Many students may be infected and may bring transmit this virus into school and other public spaces. The incubation period is too long (over two weeks) to know the extent of the infection rate at this time.”
Deng writes that she thinks the virus could pose problems for large gatherings in classrooms and dining halls, for example.
After an increase in cases in Italy this weekend, UW Study Abroad is suspending all programming there on Monday.
A UW researcher said over the weekend after a genetic analysis connected two Snohomish County cases that the spread of coronavirus may have infected hundreds for the past six weeks without detection.
“I believe we're facing an already substantial outbreak in Washington State that was not detected until now due to narrow case definition requiring direct travel to China,” Trevor Bedford, an associate professor at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the UW, tweeted Saturday.
Alex Greninger, an assistant professor in the department of laboratory medicine, backed up these findings in an email to The Daily Sunday morning, saying “genetics supports that model” and that the Seattle Sounders FC soccer match should have been canceled.
“Both cases in Snohomish, unknown links in current case suggesting community transmission,” Greninger said.
Reach News Editor Jake Goldstein-Street at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @GoldsteinStreet
Like what you're reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
