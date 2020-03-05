Not all votes are equal: Why students strategize voter registration

To only have one vote, one whisper in a shouting-match, can be frustrating. This frustration is exacerbated by the idea that certain votes carry more weight in certain places depending on how stiff the competition is between red and blue.
“If you’re a blue voter in a state like Washington, Democrats are going to win, so you better move to Wisconsin so your vote actually matters,” political science professor Mark Smith joked.
On a state level, where there are already millions of voices shouting into the ballot box, an individual’s single opinion might not have much power.
But in local elections, an individual vote is more impactful by proportion.
“The 7th Congressional District seat is held by Rep. Pramila Jayapal; it’s an overwhelmingly democratic district so the only potential competition is in the Democratic primary,” Smith said. “In districts north or south of Seattle, there is more competition.”
For some students at the UW, the “where” is just as important as the “who” when it comes to voting.
“If you have a historical connection to [your home district], you might feel more of a connection to the politics of that area,” Smith said.
Along with that hometown connection, there is sometimes the impulse to intentionally stay registered in more a competitive district rather than change to Seattle where your vote could be lost in a sea of overwhelming blue.
“I definitely think my vote had more of a sway where I was from in Sammamish just because [the race] was a little closer,” junior Katie Azelby said. “But especially in Seattle where everything is so blue, I guess my vote wouldn’t mean as much in the majority.”
Azelby was politically active in her home district, interning for Rep. Kim Schrier, who in 2018 turned the once-red district blue and became the first female physician in Congress. Azelby remains closely tied to the politics in Sammamish.
“In my district, they are already trying to find a Republican to run against Kim Schrier, so I think I’d rather use my vote there to sway it rather than in Seattle,” Azelby said.
Azelby is an anomaly as most students don’t come from districts nearly as competitive and stay registered in their home district sheerly out of convenience.
There are also reasons why a student may choose to re-register in Seattle after coming to study at the UW.
“I registered [in Seattle] just this past November because I just naturally got to know the politics here more because I live here,” sophomore Angela Dosono said. “Then, it got to the point where I didn’t know at all what was going on in my [home] county.”
Dosono felt less inclined to vote in her home county of Yakima after losing touch with current issues of the area.
“Suppose that you weren’t involved in politics until you came to UW, you might feel more connected to that politics of Seattle,” Smith said.
Dosono, for example, was driven to register here because she started learning about Shaun Scott, who ran to represent the U-District on the Seattle City Council last year before losing, and Seattle City Council President Lorena González.
“I started admiring them a lot and I’m like, ‘Wow, I’m not even registered to vote here, but I really love them. I should just register to vote here,’” she said.
Smith, meanwhile, argues that regardless of where someone is registered to vote, elections aren’t going to come down to a single ballot.
“The reality is that the chance of your vote being the deciding vote is so small, that it is probably not worth putting your mental energy into where you are registered,” Smith said.
Reach reporter Hannah Krieg at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Hannah_krieg
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.