Student groups making last-ditch effort for presidential candidates ahead of primary

Though there was no assigned seating at the Young Democrats' candidate endorsement night, the students stayed in their own little pockets — Students for Warren, Students for Bernie, and a lone representative from Students for Pete, all keeping a safe distance.
The groups, as well as a stray Tulsi Gabbard supporter, spoke in alphabetical order, with tongue-in-cheek apologies issued to the Warren supporters who were surprisingly second to last due to an impromptu — and potentially ironic — call to endorse former Mayor Mike Bloomberg.
Devon Sheehan took the floor dressed in a gray Pete for President crew neck with a collared shirt poking out from underneath. The crew neck will probably retire to a permanent hanger in her closet with the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor dropping out of the race Sunday.
Students for Pete, while small enough to keep its main form of communication over Snapchat group chat, functions similarly to the larger groups on campus.
“We try our best to have ‘Pete ups’ which is our word for meetups because we’re cute,” Sheehan, the group president, said. “We do phone banking, we have worked with Young Democrats in the past to do debate watch parties, and hopefully we’ll be canvassing soon.”
Students for Pete is still in its infancy, but the general support for Buttigieg at the UW extends beyond the unofficial student organization.
“[Buttigieg] doesn’t take huge steps to the left, but I don’t think that’s a direction we can go in right now — the stakes are too high,” Kyle Romanoff, a supporter outside of the club who attended the endorsement night, said. “We’re up against Donald Trump, the most disastrous president in history. We need to take an approach that has broad appeal.”
When Sheehan presented her case for Buttigieg, she was met with no shortage of questions, some critical of her more moderate candidate.
“Just because I support a candidate that doesn’t agree with absolutely everything I agree with, doesn’t mean he’s a bad candidate,” Sheehan said earlier in an interview. “It’s not all about me, it’s about including everybody.”
Students for Bernie might be the opposite of Students for Pete — huge, firmly established, and not at all concerned with a broad, moderate appeal.
“Our first event was in October,” Students for Bernie president Logan Jarrell said. “It was a debate watch party in my apartment which was kind of embarrassing. There were officially five members in our organization because you need five officers to start a student organization.”
The group now has more than 200 members, Jarrell said.
As the primaries draw closer, student support at the UW for Sen. Bernie Sanders is rapidly increasing. At the endorsement night, Jarrell said the club had gained 50 members in a week thanks to their efforts in tabling and student events that featured guests like Washington state field director and failed Seattle City Council candidate Shaun Scott and Rep. Pramila Jayapal.
Sanders has clearly made an impression on the students that support him.
“As students, we have the most to lose,” Jarrell said.
Unsurprisingly, many students on a college campus are interested in the guy who says he’s picking up the tuition bill. His “College for All” plan would make public higher education tuition-free and cancel all student loan debt.
“I’m a working-class American,” freshman Marshall Bender said while tabling in the Quad. “I will have debt after I finish college. I believe in a $15 minimum wage, I believe in stronger unions, and workers’ rights, and I believe in free college because education is a right and not a privilege and this country should not be owned by the wealthy. It should be owned by the working-class Americans.”
Free college and student loan forgiveness were common themes among the three groups.
“[Warren’s] plan to cancel student loan debt is definitely like my favorite thing,” Students for Warren president Michael Koeger said.
In addition to their four officers, Students for Warren has about eight to 10 regular members. They host frequent meetings that focus on taking an in-depth look at a specific Warren policy to inform voter’s decisions and help club members have more insightful conversations while tabling on campus.
This methodical approach is reflective of the club’s favorite attributes of Warren, whose “I’ve got a plan for that” has become a rallying cry for her supporters.
“I think that she cares about every single issue,” Jackie Dayes, a Students for Warren officer, said. “A lot of candidates have their main issue they focus on, but she reaches all around the board and she has a plan for literally everything.”
Though Students for Warren is not nearly the size of the Students for Bernie, Young Democrats Vice President Moriah Draper had a hunch that the endorsement had the potential to go to either of the progressives.
And while the clubs kept huddled within their respective groups on endorsement night, when Sheehan shared her deeply personal reasons behind her support of Buttigieg, an officer from Students for Warren rose his hand and asked the crowd to join him in applause.
“I think that there’s an unspoken mutual agreement that [supporters] need to be more together and more cohesive and less divided,” Dayes said. “We all know we need to unite rather than hate each other.”
Young Democrat members who had attended at least three meetings were invited to vote on an anonymous paper ballot by ranked choice. After passing a motion to endorse by majority rather than super majority, the Young Democrats president called for a drumroll and announced Sanders the winner of their endorsement.
The students broke ranks to finally intermingle, not a sore loser in the crowd.
“We really try to show ourselves as a place for all Democrats,” Draper said. “We all have different ideas of how we can make our country better, how we need to move forward, but we are all centered around the idea that we need to move more left.”
Reach reporter Hannah Krieg at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Hannah_krieg
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.