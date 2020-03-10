UW men’s, women’s tennis matches canceled

Neither the Washington men’s and women’s tennis teams will be able to play their scheduled games this weekend, as both of their opponents made the decision not to fly to Seattle amid novel coronavirus fears, a UW Athletics spokesperson confirmed Tuesday evening.
The men were scheduled to play Samford on Friday, March 13, and the women were scheduled to play Baylor on Saturday, March 14, with both matches at the UW. The spokesperson confirmed that both matches are now off, both due to the Huskies’ opponents cancelling. The spokesperson added that more information will be made available tomorrow as the UW Athletic Department determines a plan moving forward.
Matt Anger, the head coach of the men’s team, first told a reporter for TheDaily around 5:30 p.m. that Samford’s team would not be coming for the match. Anger said that he had found out earlier in the day. He said that he was waiting to hear back on whether other matches for the weekend could be scheduled.
On Washington’s website, the match is still listed, but as early as 2 p.m. the match had been removed from the Samford’s team schedule.
The same is true for the women’s match; it’s still on gohuskies.com, but on Baylor’s website, the match is labelled as “cancelled.” The team’s Twitter account’s most recent tweet, made at 1:51 p.m. says “The Bears will be back in action on Sunday in Seattle.”
