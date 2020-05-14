‘This is not a normal year’: UW boosts admission rate amid coronavirus

Amid reports predicting COVID-19 could result in lower college enrollment rates, the UW Office of Admissions says it has extended more offers to incoming freshmen, boosting the admission rate of the 2020 class to 56%.
That’s an increase from 2018, when the UW admitted its biggest ever incoming class. The admission rate that year was 49.1% and had dropped to 48% by fall 2019, according to the Office of Admissions.
“We actually have more confirmations now than the university has ever had before,” director of admissions Paul Seegert said. But Seegert said the move is not intended to boost enrollment above previous years. Instead, it’s an effort to combat higher than usual “melt:” the rate at which students who accept admission end up declining to enroll in the fall.
“In a normal year, there’s a fairly consistent number of students who decline,” Seegert said. “But this is not a normal year.”
Seegert said the average number of declines is about 350, but this year, that number is expected to be anywhere from 700 to 800, and it’s expected to be higher among nonresident students. As a result, the UW extended 435 more offers of admission to U.S. nonresidents and 336 more to international students than it did in the fall of 2019, according to admissions data.
The adjustment to the UW’s admission strategy came in the wake of an April survey conducted by SimpsonScarborough, an education research agency, which warned of a possible 20% decline in enrollment at four-year universities across the country due to COVID-19.
Economic fallout from the virus is one factor influencing that number. Some students are considering taking a gap year or enrolling at community colleges instead of four-year universities, owing to recent losses of family income that make affording college difficult.
Social distancing and the shift to online education have also had a major impact on students’ educational plans. The survey found that up to 20% of high school seniors planning to attend university this year say they will change their plans if classes remain online. Although the UW has not yet said whether fall classes will be online, the idea is making some students hesitant to enroll.
“For a while, I really juggled the idea of not confirming my admission,” incoming freshman Sandra Fachiol said. “The idea of paying in-person university costs for an online education just wasn’t appealing to me.”
Others say COVID-19 hasn’t changed their plans, but online classes have detracted from their college experience.
“I haven’t even seen the campus,” transfer student Drew Buren, who was admitted spring quarter, said. “It’s a little nerve wracking because I’m at a new school that I can’t form any opinions or thoughts about.”
A UW education professor suggested last month that taking a quarter off should be easier, and according to reports from Inside Higher Ed, colleges are fielding an increase in questions from students and parents about deferring admission. Despite this, the Office of Admissions says it has no plans to change its deferral policy.
“We do not think that it is in the best interest of students to defer,” Seegert said.
Citing delayed graduation dates and increased competition, the UW does not allow students to defer their admission to a future quarter. Instead, the office encourages admitted students with concerns to submit a financial aid revision request form, or to reapply for a future quarter.
Although Seegert acknowledged that many students may face personal struggles or worry about missing out on the college experience, he discouraged students from taking a gap year or delaying their education entirely due to COVID-19.
“Some students might need to make changes, and might feel better about going to one university versus another,” Seegert said. “But I still think that they should start going to school.”
As for the UW, Seegert said that whether or not classes are held in person, newly admitted students should still plan to enroll
“Pretty soon everybody’s gonna be there in person,” he said. “And eventually I think students that made those decisions will be pretty glad that they did.”
Reach contributing writer Elliot Raven at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @relliotg
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.