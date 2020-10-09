IMA reopens with new guidelines and procedures

In the spring, gyms and fitness centers across the nation were forced to close their doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including the UW’s very own IMA. As a result, at-home workout videos and outdoor exercises rose in popularity to safely meet fitness needs.
However, as students return to campus, can we finally swap Chloe Ting instant-ab videos for the StairMaster and stationary bikes at the IMA?
“We are currently welcoming students at a very limited capacity,” Matt Newman, director of UW Recreation, said. “Normally we would see three, four, or sometimes 5,000 users of the IMA on a daily basis, but we have many fewer than that available now.”
The areas of the IMA that have reopened, such as the track, cardio rooms, and weight rooms, are open at 25% occupancy, according to Newman.
“All of our spaces are available by reservation and are only open to students of this term,” Newman said. “The different machines or the way we have our studio laid out has at least 300 square feet between each user — oftentimes more than that.”
While in the past, faculty and alumni have had access to the fitness center, these memberships are being suspended to ensure that actively enrolled students have access to the limited number of reservation time slots.
While some areas of the IMA, including the pool, climbing center, and large gymnasiums, are currently closed, they are expected to reopen as soon as mid-October or early November, according to Newman.
IMA patrons are expected to follow social distancing guidelines even while exercising. Students are required to wear masks at all times and sanitize equipment before and after use.
“Even while exercising it is required to wear a face covering; the only exception is to get a drink of water,” Newman said.
The IMA staff complete routine deep cleanings of all the equipment and high-touch areas before opening each day. Sanitizing solution is also made available to patrons to wipe down surfaces after use.
“Right now the first step is that everyone who is using the machines should wipe them down before and after use,” Newman said. “There's staff in the building that complete the deep cleans that happen on a daily basis before we open; there's the patrons who clean as they go; and then there's staff, roamers, who have a responsibility to also wipe down equipment.”
The IMA is now open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for actively enrolled students. Visit recreation.uw.edu for more information or to make a reservation.
Reach reporter Nicole Ursprunger at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @nicoleursp
