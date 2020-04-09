A partisan pandemic: Republican governors enacted COVID-19 social distancing directives at slower rate than Democrats, UW study finds

As the coronavirus spread throughout the United States in the first three months of 2020, governors around the nation implemented policies aimed at keeping the public safe: businesses shut down, large-scale gatherings and events were canceled, schools became virtual, and everyone was told to stay home.

But according to a new UW study, the rate at which governors adopted these policies followed a politically partisan pattern.

The study, which was published on the preprint server medRxiv and has not been peer-reviewed, found that states with a Republican governor and with a greater proportion of those who support President Donald Trump, imposed coronavirus-related social distancing measures an average 2.7 days later than other states.

Christopher Adolph, the study’s lead author, adjunct associate professor of statistics, and an associate professor of political science at the UW, conducted the study with the objective of explaining why some states responded to the pandemic faster than others.

He and his team analyzed the execution of five specific social distancing directives across all 50 U.S. states between Feb. 26 and March 23. The directives include restrictions on gatherings, school closures, restaurant restrictions, non-essential business closures, and stay-at-home orders.

To understand a governor’s decision to implement social distancing policies, the researchers compared the data with the partisanship of a state’s governor and political preferences, its confirmed number of COVID-19 cases, its affluence, and the response of neighboring states.

To Adolph’s dismay, the results were clear: partisanship played a more significant role in a governor’s decision to enact social distancing measures than any other factor.

“Fighting COVID-19 shouldn’t be a partisan issue,” Adolph said. “The virus doesn’t care what party you belong to and everyone is at risk.”

Although the researchers have no interest in assigning blame for the delayed response to the pandemic on anyone in particular, they suspect Trump may have played a role. Trump’s initial insistence that the coronavirus threat had been exaggerated or even fabricated likely reinforced the beliefs of Republican governors who were hesitant to enact directives. Trump’s history of attacking other Republicans for being disloyal may have also led some governors from taking action in fear of political retaliation.

Over 14,000 people have died as a result of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, with that total doubling every four days as of April 8. Worldwide, more than 1.3 million people have been infected and around 80,000 people have died.

As the virus continues to spread throughout the country, Adolph notes that most state governors are coming to similar conclusions about how to best address the global pandemic.

“There is hope we can reach a national consensus,” Adolph said. “Polls suggest the public increasingly understands the dilemma and support for maintaining mandatory social distancing is growing. But this is going to be a long, painful fight with many sacrifices. We should all be in this together from here on.”

Reach reporter Lily Hansen at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lilyjhansen

