UW Medical Center and Washington hospitals reach new commitment amid COVID-19 surge

UW Medical Center and hospitals in Washington state have reached a new commitment regarding care for patients: Hospitals are scaling back elective procedures and reserving intensive care units to control the recent surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
“We are seeing alarming increases in the number of COVID-19 patients in our hospitals as well as the number hospitalized in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds,” a news release from the Washington State Department of Health read.
To combat the alarming growth of COVID-19 cases, Washington hospitals prepared by utilizing different methods.
Darcy Jaffe, senior vice president of safety and quality at the Washington State Hospital Association (WSHA), said that Washington hospitals were expecting a new increase in numbers of COVID-19–infected patients.
“One of the ways that the Washington hospitals prepare, that is actually different than pretty much anywhere else in the country, is that executives in all of the hospitals have made a commitment to work together,” Jaffe said.
Jaffe further mentioned that Washington hospitals will be at each other's aid to prevent ICUs from overflowing by transferring patients to keep hospitals operating at a good capacity.
In regards to rescheduling elective surgeries, Jaffe said Washington hospitals are basing their decisions on whether a patient’s procedures require intensive care or bed use.
“So they look at that, and if they can postpone those surgeries, then they are doing that. They are working with the patients to find another time,” Jaffe said.
Jaffe also said Washington hospitals are working with the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services to speed up the time it takes to discharge patients. Outbreaks in nursing homes prevent discharged patients from making a full recovery, so WSHA and Washington hospitals are working to accelerate the timeline, according to Jaffe.
Washington hospitals are fighting against the increase in hospital capacity to maintain stable conditions. According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projections updated Dec. 10, ICU beds needed in Washington hospitals will exceed ICU beds available by Jan. 2, 2021.
Dr. Steve Mitchell, medical director of the emergency department at Harborview Medical Center and UW associate professor of emergency medicine, believes hospital capacity plays a “massive role already” in Washington.
“We’ve been moving patients all over the state to keep our hospitals functional, keep them level loaded,” Mitchell said.
Amid the hard work, Mitchell noted a sign that should be reassuring to everyone.
“There has been unbelievable and remarkable cooperation across all levels of state government, every hospital and health system,” Mitchell said.
Despite usually being competitive in the market for health care, Mitchell said all hospitals have put this aside to ensure that “everyone is in this together.”
Furthermore, Mitchell believes there is light at the end of the tunnel as the Harborview Medical Center is rounding the corner on a COVID-19 vaccine. Mitchell thinks that the staff will be vaccinated by the end of the year.
“The hope for everybody is just months away,” Mitchell said. “If we can recommit ourselves, we can keep the healthcare system available to everybody who really needs it.”
Reach contributing writer Shamaar Thomas at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ThomasShamaar
