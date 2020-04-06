UW and Premera Blue Cross lead statewide rural nursing program

Premera Blue Cross announced a $4.7 million grant to the UW School of Nursing at the beginning of March to launch the Rural Nursing Health Initiative.
Through this program, nursing students will be sent to clinical sites to provide primary care for rural communities in Washington. These students will work alongside nurse practitioners who will be their mentors as well as supervisors.
The rural nursing program is part of Premera Blue Cross’ larger effort to improve access to healthcare in rural communities. Teaming up with the UW and other schools across the state allows the program to establish a pipeline of potential employees and nurse practitioners through providing a positive learning experience.
“People in rural areas of the United States generally suffer worse health outcomes, and that’s primarily due to lack of access, lack of resources, and things along those lines,” Paul Hollie, the lead for Premera Social Impact, said. “So programs like this one ... are aimed at helping to build the ongoing pipeline of people who can help fill some of those gaps in a meaningful way in our rural areas.”
The program will support 20 students each year for a total of four years. The students will be given financial support to take care of expenses such as travel and housing.
Anne Hirsch, the associate dean of the UW School of Nursing, expects that “it will be a competitive process to select which students go.” She said students seeking this opportunity should be those who “really want to have this experience and are seriously considering establishing their own practice in a rural setting someday.”
The initiative also has a postgraduate rural nurse practitioner fellowship program. This program supports 10 graduate students each year for three years. Through this fellowship program, residents will have the opportunity to connect with other residents across the state while working at their respective sites. Students will also be able to connect with specialists in a bigger city and bring that experience back to their community.
“It establishes an opportunity for graduates that first year after graduation to continue to learn,” Hirsch said.
Although the grant was given to the UW, the Rural Nursing Health Initiative is open to almost all schools across Washington. The UW has invited colleges across the state who have nurse practitioner programs to participate and encourage their students to apply.
The steering committee for this program is made up of officials from the state, a representative from each school, and representatives from Premera Blue Cross. Together they will measure and assess the outcomes of the effort and publish the findings.
The program hopes to place their first students in September.
“We hope to change the face of rural healthcare throughout Washington,” Hirsch said.
Reach reporter Nhung Phan at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @nhvngphan
