Four bills passed at ASUW Board of Directors meeting

The ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) passed a bill Thursday which declares the ASUW’s commitment to helping students find off-campus housing in the wake of incidents with landlords and room conditions.
When the student senate first passed the bill in December, it called for the UW to partner with a company to provide web-based support services to students, such as a rating system for landlords. The BOD sent that version of the measure back to the senate, with some members expressing concerns that the goals of a potential partnership were poorly defined.
The new version of the bill, revised by the senate and passed by the BOD, is significantly broader than the original, calling for the ASUW to “find measures to assist students in finding off-campus housing, but not limited to partnering with companies or organizations.”
Judicial committee bylaws
The BOD had its first reading of Board Bill 5.04, which would change the bylaws governing how the ASUW’s judicial committee runs its meetings. As the bill would change the ASUW bylaws, it must first receive the approval of the judicial committee before the BOD can vote on it.
The bill specifically mentions the judicial committee’s May 22 meeting last year, when the committee met to hear complaints about the ASUW’s 2020 elections, which an attendee described as “disorganized,” with speakers being cut off and interrupted.
As of right now, judicial committee meetings are structured in accordance with the Standard Code of Parliamentary Procedure, which, during informal consideration time, allows speakers to speak “without restraint” without following formal rules that would prevent interruptions.
The bill would change the bylaws and overhaul the structure of judicial committee meetings to require explicit permission from the committee chair to interrupt a speaker.
Members of the BOD expressed some doubt that the changes outlined in the measure would help the issue, noting that under the Standard Code the committee chair could enforce speaking order if they choose to do so.
Other passed legislation
Board Bill 3.03 limits the BOD’s discretionary fund to $2,000 for winter quarter. The discretionary fund is dedicated to the day-to-day operations of the ASUW — for example, printing informational posters or travel costs should a BOD member need to travel for official business.
In previous years, the discretionary fund was set on a yearly basis and usually totaled around $10,000; however, due to the uncertain nature of the pandemic and the shift to remote operations for the ASUW, the discretionary fund is currently being set quarterly.
Board Bill 3.04 appropriates $2,325 for the Chinese Student Association (CSA)’s Lunar New Year Gala. According to finance and budget director Alece Stancin, attendance for this event usually numbers in the high hundreds, with this year’s event expected to draw about 500 attendees. Attendance for the Feb. 13 event is free of charge.
The gala typically features live performances of traditional and modern Chinese acts. This year’s iteration is being held virtually, with performers recording their acts beforehand for a broadcast via livestream. The event’s price tag helps pay for performers and recording equipment rentals. Those interested in performing at the gala can find more information on the CSA’s Facebook page.
The BOD meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. PST. The meeting schedule and links to join the Zoom webinar can be found on the ASUW website.
Reach Assistant News Editor Matthew Hipolito at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @hipolmat
