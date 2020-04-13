The danger of misinformation: How to find the facts about COVID-19

COVID-19 has taken over the world and right now there seems to be no other important topic for friends and family to talk about as they communicate via Zoom.
But this can be hard with misinformation about the virus floating around and, with its dominance of mainstream media, there’s bound to be conflicting information.
The Center for the Informed Public (CIP) held a live stream to address the topic of misinformation during the COVID-19 era.
Hanson Hosein, co-director of the University of Washington Communication Leadership program, moderated the event.
Director of Blended and Networked Learning at WSU Vancouver, Mike Caulfield discussed the importance of having accurate information on COVID-19 during what he called an “infodemic.”
“The difference between having the right information and the wrong information can mean the difference between life and death, on an immense scale,” Caulfield said.
Kate Starbird, associate professor of human centered design & engineering, said there is something about a crisis that makes people more susceptible to information, whether true or false. She went on to say that disaster sociologists and people who study human behavior have known for a long time that people are uncertain about what to do during disasters.
People feel anxiety about what the best course of action is. To try and resolve this uncertainty people will come together, gather info, share info and come up with explanations for why an event is happening. In this process of trying to make sense of what’s going on, people generate a variety of explanations, some that may be true and some that may be false.
“We’re naturally vulnerable to spreading misinformation during these times,” Starbird said. “A lot of misinformation I’m seeing, even the political misinformation isn’t necessarily intentional, it’s people interpreting the information that’s at hand in ways that fit their political objectives.”
Each individual needs to be responsible and take measures not to spread the virus, Caulfield said, and be wary of where one’s information comes from and who they’re passing it along to.
“You have to stop and you have to ask yourself ‘do I really know what I’m looking at?’” Caulfield said. “The web has a way of teleporting information to us in this sort of decontextual way where we believe we know what we’re looking at, we believe we know what the source is, we believe we’re being critical, but when we stop and take a second to say ‘Are they in a position to know something about this?’ We often find we don’t have that information.”
Caulfield recommended using a site with techniques to help people sift through information that may be inaccurate. He and a group of people have worked on the site to help teach simple tricks.
Porismita Borah, an associate professor in the College of Communication at WSU, said it was important to read multiple sources of information and cross-check them from one another.
With all the misinformation being spread right now, Borah said it’s important to know what is accurate and what is not. So when someone sees another person spreading false information, it should be pointed out so it doesn’t continue to spread.
It’s important to have accurate sources so the person pointing out the false information can present their friend with facts. The CIP gave a list of sources that are useful during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Associate professor at the Information School and the director of CIP Jevin West pleaded for people to put in the work to find accurate information.
“We don’t need any more damage,” West said. “The biological virus is going to do enough damage, let’s do what we can to reduce the damage that can come from information viruses.”
While it’s important to have accurate information, Starbird wanted to advise against people being too harsh on one another for giving false information.
“We’re all vulnerable to this,” Starbird said. “So just let yourself off the hook a little bit.”
