Amid coronavirus, UW floats online classes as alternative

More and more classes are moving online every day as fears of novel coronavirus spread across campus, even without any confirmed cases in the UW community.
Many courses are canceling lectures or only posting them on Panopto and moving smaller quiz sections to Zoom video conferencing, a relatively new tool in the school’s toolbox to help in the response, which allows for more participation and virtual office hours. And some finals have been turned into online exams using Canvas.
“Many classes at the UW already incorporate some element of online learning,” UW spokesperson Victor Balta said in an email. “We are prepared to move in that direction should that become necessary. Instructors also have discretion in the way they incorporate online elements and alternative coursework into their classes, and I understand that many are already making those kinds of accommodations.”
Part of the move in that direction is a $200,000 license secured Wednesday for the univeristy to get Zoom Pro free for all students, staff, and faculty, to make sure the UW has the infrastructure necessary to move online, according to Balta.
“In light of more instructors seeking to use this platform as an alternative to classroom instruction due to concerns about COVID-19, we decided to make it as easy as possible for them to use it across campus,” Balta added.
This follows guidance from officials to community groups to cancel large gatherings of more than 10 people, while they don’t recommend school closures unless there is a confirmed case in the school. Everett Community College closed Thursday with a coronavirus case on campus, for example.
Researchers say young people are not a high-risk group, unless they are immunocompromised, but the campus does include many people over 60-years-old, a set of people at a higher risk of severe illness. A first-year law student is self-isolating for two weeks on suspicions they may have contracted the coronavirus, according to a message from School of Law dean Mario Barnes.
In response, another first-year law student told The Daily classes should be conducted remotely “out of an abundance of caution.”
Meanwhile, some professors have made changes to their individual courses in place of campus-wide guidance that some faculty members have been calling for.
“My sense (though I could be wrong on this) is that the administration is leery of setting a university-wide policy because of the variability across types of classes,” political science professor Mark Smith said in an email. “In some of the sciences or engineering, there might be lab sessions which can't be done online.”
There aren’t necessarily indications that the school could plan to move wholesale to online classes for a significant period of time, but professors have been advised to prepare backup plans in case things change.
In a message to the campus community Monday, Provost Mark Richards said “in the event of suspended campus operations, we are planning to support instructors in offering their courses online.”
History professor Margaret O’Mara video recorded her Thursday afternoon lecture as she had a lingering cough and felt like she was freaking people out teaching earlier this week.
“I can’t really give a lecture wearing my mask,” O’Mara said. “It’s a dry run for what I might be doing spring quarter.”
That being said, O’Mara plans to continue with in-person lectures next week because she sees value in being able to have conversations between students during class, instead of the impersonal nature of online classes that could be a “bumpy” transition.
“You didn’t know you’re going to an online school, but you are,” O’Mara said. “Out of necessity, it’s great we have this to fall back on.”
Reach News Editor Jake Goldstein-Street at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @GoldsteinStreet
