Chinese Sauerkraut Fish out, hot pot in

The U-District is an area prone to change, especially with the rezoning of several different areas within the neighborhood in recent years. However, not all of the changes are in the form of high-rise towers.
Tasty Pot, a franchise hot pot restaurant, has replaced the short-lived Buerjia Chinese Sauerkraut Fish, with only a three-week turnaround between the closing of the previous establishment and the opening of the new one.
Owned by Peipei Cao and her husband Xiaomeng Liu, who also owned Buerjia Chinese Sauerkraut Fish, the opening of this new restaurant is the latest in a string in the greater Seattle area.
“We first opened our first location [in Redmond], it was so busy,” Cao said. “We found that this concept was going to work elsewhere.”
However, this was not the case with their location on the Ave, which lasted only several months before being closed down.
The change in business comes as part of many that have been happening in the area, often attributed to increased rent prices as well as zoning regulations, critics say. This was not true in the case of Buerjia Chinese Sauerkraut Fish.
According to Cao, the prices of the fish restaurant were out of reach and it didn’t cater to the palate of many students, which led her and her husband to reverse course and close it.
She attributed this to differences between Asian and American cuisines, pointing out that Americans generally preferred to have their own individual plates from which to eat, rather than eating family-style while at restaurants.
This was the model to which that Buerjia Chinese Sauerkraut Fish had failed to adapt, which Cao pointed out was more targeted to the local Chinese population who are used to communal eating.
Tasty Pot, unlike other hot pot restaurants, serves their soups individually, rather than family-style, a model that Cao said would make eating quicker and be better adapted for U-District customers.
“A normal hot pot restaurant [would] usually take two hours to enjoy,” Cao said. “We found that it would be a better opportunity to open this kind of restaurant in this location, especially for busy students.”
Though Buerjia Chinese Sauerkraut Fish has closed on the Ave, Seattleites will still be able to get their fix for the dish at the restaurant’s other locations scattered around the Seattle region, such as Kent and Bellevue.
Reach reporter Timothy Phung at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @TimPhung
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.