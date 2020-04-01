Lizzo buys lunch for UW Medical Center employees amid coronavirus pressures

In a rare feel-good moment, singer-rapper extraordinaire Lizzo surprised staffers at the UW Medical Center (UWMC) Monday with lunch as they work on the frontlines of the growing coronavirus epidemic.
The pop sensation sent lunches to hospitals in several states and the emergency room staff at the UWMC were the lucky Seattle recipients of about 50 lunches, according to UW Medicine spokesperson Susan Gregg. Other hospitals around the country included a University of Minnesota affiliate and Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Tennessee, among others.
“Shout out to all of y’all for being so brave and working so hard and making sure that we’re safe and healthy and healing people,” Lizzo said in a video message shared by UW Medicine on Monday evening. “That is incredible, you guys are heroes, so the least I could do was just send you some lunch.”
Gov. Jay Inslee expressed his gratitude for the gesture by paraphrasing a lyric from her song “Truth Hurts” that took the world by storm in 2019.
“Turns out @lizzo is 100% that generous to Washington's health care workers,” Inslee wrote in a tweet.
Lizzo is the latest celebrity to contribute to medical workers as they put their lives on the line to help those infected with the coronavirus, which tops 5,000 cases across the state. Connie and Steve Ballmer, Microsoft’s former chief executive, contributed $10 million to the UW Medicine Emergency Response Fund last week to bolster the virology department’s testing capacity.
Health care workers are particularly susceptible to contracting the virus given their proximity to patients who have tested positive. At one New York City hospital, for example, half of the staff of the intensive care unit were stricken by coronavirus, according to The New York Times.
Lizzo’s manager did not respond to a request for comment.
“I hope it puts a smile on your face and I hope that you feel loved and appreciated because you really truly are,” Lizzo said in her message.
Reach News Editor Jake Goldstein-Street at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @GoldsteinStreet
