Smith Hall elevator running after two quarters of inaccessibility

The elevator was small, with unspectacular gray metal and thin plastic wrappings still tied around the railing. There was nothing on the surface that seemed remarkable about the elevator in Smith Hall, but disability studies lecturer Joanne Woiak was all smiles standing on its cardboard covered floor.
“It’s got that new elevator smell,” Woiak said. “I bet you didn’t even know that was a thing.”
Smith Hall is home to the hub of the UW’s disability studies program, a building that for the past two quarters was inaccessible.
Smith Hall was originally built in 1939 as part of the Liberal Arts Quadrangle, more commonly referred to as the Quad. Historically, due to the age and gothic design of the building, accessibility has been less than ideal there. The disability studies program’s own website recognizes Smith Hall’s accessibility problem, especially as it pertains to the elevator.
Woiak was told when she first started working in the building that although the elevator was the second oldest on campus, its replacement was a low priority for the university. As time went on and the elevator fell further and further from the UW’s standards, the major undertaking that is replacing a building’s lone elevator became inescapable.
“There came a point where the elevator was just not reliable at all,” project manager Scott Carlson said. “We wanted to make sure we were taking care of everyone on campus.”
Replacing an elevator, especially when it is the only one in a particular building can pose a logistical nightmare, so they started the project in the summer to minimize the impact, according to Woiak.
While the UW does slow down after the end of the academic year, summer quarter keeps operations running all over campus, including in Smith Hall.
“Anytime the elevator is down, its huge,” Carlson said. “[Administration] had to move around the classes in the upper levels of the building for students with accessibility issues.”
Even then, there are many reasons why a student might need elevator access without being registered with Disability Resources for Students. Smith Hall is also used for non-academic purposes, like for clubs and on-campus events. The building serves people beyond students and faculty, and until the beginning of 2020, Smith Hall could not extend that service to people who might need an elevator.
With the elevator out of commission for the entirety of both summer and fall quarters, the building was only reachable without stairs from accessible entrances to the basement, first floor, and then through the elevator in Gowen, Smith’s semi-attached neighbor, which could connect you to the third floor through the East Asia Library. The second and fourth floors were inaccessible.
Because the building could be accessed to some extent, the orange signs taped on the doors for the past two quarters described the building as “limited access.”
These signs have since been removed as the new elevator in Smith Hall saw its inaugural ride earlier this month. Now all students can attend class on any of Smith’s five levels.
“I ride it quite often,” Carlson said. “We haven’t had any issues.”
Two quarters of inaccessibility and a long history of the elevator’s spotty performance now a thing of the past, staff and students can breathe a little easier, especially when they breathe in that new elevator smell.
