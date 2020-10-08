Here’s all you need to know about UW’s flu shot clinics

It’s that time of the year again where people start sneezing and the flu starts spreading. Only this year, we’ve been in the middle of a pandemic, and sneezing might just lead students to have to quarantine for 14 days, even if they don’t end up having the coronavirus.
The UW has opened up flu shot clinics around campus to make it more accessible for more students, faculty, and staff to get vaccinated this season. These clinics are hosted by the Whole U and will carry on through the end of October.
The clinics follow social distancing guidelines laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the university’s environmental health and safety department (EHS), according to Anna Tegelberg, marketing and events specialist for the Whole U.
The clinics are open by appointment and are scattered throughout campus. When you choose to participate, register for the date and time slot of your choosing. Students are expected to wear a mask and bring photo identification, an insurance card, and a filled out and printed insurance form. It is highly recommended that students check if their Washington or Oregon insurance is accepted by the clinics before arriving. Although insurance is not required, students are expected to pay $30 out of pocket without accepted insurance.
If they do not have insurance or their plan doesn’t cover the flu shot, the Whole U recommends that students go to the surrounding pharmacies and grocery stores, a lot of which offer flu shots. Some stores nearby are CVS Pharmacy, Bartell’s, Walgreens, QFC, and Safeway. Additionally, Hall Health administers the flu vaccine by appointment.
“Students and people around the country should be getting the flu vaccine every year,” medical director for UW EHS Geoffrey Gottlieb said. “Especially this year, given the COVID pandemic.”
Gottlieb believes that now is the time to get vaccinated.
“Folks should get them as soon as they can,” Gottlieb said, noting the end of October as a timeframe.
The possibility of getting both COVID-19 and influenza poses an immense threat to the immune system. Influenza alone sent 490,600 people to the hospital and caused 34,200 deaths in the 2018-2019 season, according to the CDC.
“There are concerns about health care capacity and hospital capacity if beds that normally could be taken up by people with the flu are already overloaded with coronavirus patients,” Gottlieb said. “Hospitals are needed for COVID care if we see new surges in our region.”
The Southern Hemisphere, whose flu season is opposite that of the Northern Hemisphere, is facing decreased influenza cases this year amid the pandemic. Experts, like associate professor of medicine John Lynch, speculate that this is due to social distancing efforts, masks, and sanitation, which are proven to also help fight the flu. The difference is that Australia has a total of 27,182 coronavirus cases, and America has 7,772,592.
“We may potentially have a less severe flu season, but I don’t think we should use that to change our behavior, and I don’t think we know the answer to that yet,” Gottlieb said.
Flu symptoms and COVID-19 symptoms present themselves in eerily similar ways. As we are located in a coronavirus hotspot, every time someone sneezes, coughs, or claims that their head hurts, people are going to equate that to a new positive case.
“If you get flu symptoms, everyone is going to assume you have COVID until we know better,” Lynch said. “So imagine if you get a flu shot, and you don’t get flu symptoms — then no one worries if you have COVID.”
Reach reporter Martina Povolo at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @martinapovolo
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.