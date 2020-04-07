Medical students miss major milestones due to COVID-19

One of the biggest milestones for graduating medical students is Match Day, a grand ceremony where they open an envelope that reveals their future — the program where they will undertake residency training for the next three to seven years.
However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the School of Medicine canceled the event, originally scheduled for March 20 at the HUB.
“Match Day is a beloved annual event and a momentous day in your careers, however the health and safety of you, your guests, and our staff is our top priority,” associate dean of student affairs Raye Maestas wrote to students March 6.
On the morning of March 20, the National Residency Matching Program (NRMP) sent emails to students informing them of their matches, and students were invited to celebrate in an online ceremony on Zoom.
Amid ongoing public health recommendations, the 2020 Physician’s Oath and Hooding Ceremony that was to be held at Benaroya Hall on May 23 has also been changed to a virtual event.
“We are starting to plan what a virtual ceremony would look like and are working with academic technologies to determine what our restrictions are and what technologies are available to us,” vice dean for academic, rural, and regional affairs Suzanne Allen said. “We are also crowdsourcing with other medical schools to share ideas.”
Prior to the cancellation of these events, the School of Medicine was already taking measures to prioritize the safety of students. Allen said students have been pulled from all clinical clerkships and direct patient activities, and online courses are replacing in-person classes so students can graduate on time.
A handful of medical schools across the country have offered to let senior medical students graduate early to meet the high demand for healthcare providers, but the School of Medicine has no plans to do the same.
“There has been a lot in the media about New York medical schools who are planning early graduations for their students,” Allen said. “However, these schools have not yet found a way to provide the supervision of new interns that is so important as you begin your residency training.”
Liz Buck, a fourth-year student who matched into family medicine at the UW, agrees that there’s no need for students to graduate early to help with the pandemic.
“I don’t think our state is in such an emergent need as some of these other places such as New York and California, just based on the numbers,” Buck said. “I think Washington and UW did a great job of getting systems in place and they continued to work really hard in preparing for our expected surge.”
In spite of the high praise medical professionals have received in the fight against COVID-19, Buck said her own perspective of what it means to be a doctor hasn’t changed.
“I’ve always seen physicians and other healthcare providers as those who truly are on the frontlines with the ability to fight and advocate for different causes,” Buck said. “But something I have realized is how many other frontline workers we have, like other hospital staff who keep our hospitals clean and those who work in grocery stores and restaurants.”
Although students haven’t been able to join the force of frontline workers, Buck said they have found other ways to get involved in the last few weeks, such as providing childcare for medical workers and delivering groceries.
Pre-medical students have also been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the loss of internship and clinical experience opportunities. The Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) canceled the March 27 and all April exam administrations for the MCAT, an exam that students spend months preparing for.
Although it can be stressful that things are not going according to plan, Allen said students should try to remain optimistic as they move forward.
“Take advantage of everything that is available to you now, including online opportunities,” Allen said. “Know that everyone has your best interest in mind and a desire to see your dream of medical school fulfilled.”
Reach reporter Shannon Hong at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @shannonjhhong
