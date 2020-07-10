UW leaders preview mostly remote fall quarter amid COVID-19

A panel of UW leaders spoke in a virtual town hall Friday to discuss how the novel coronavirus outbreak would affect fall quarter operations as the university prepares to reopen under a hybrid model.
Under the UW’s current plan of reopening, classes with under 50 students will take place in person. These include labs, discussion sections, and some FIGs for first-year students. In-person classes will account for 2,000 of the nearly 7,000 courses the UW offers in the fall.
In-person classes will work a little differently in the fall, with various safeguards and procedures in place to abide by social distancing guidelines. Masks will be required, and classroom occupancy has been reduced so students and faculty can safely maintain six feet of distance.
As previously mentioned in a message to the community, classes will be staggered with an hour gap between each lecture to avoid crowding in hallways. Similarly, entrances and exits will be controlled to allow for safe movement.
Faculty members who are teaching in-person courses are also encouraged to develop plans for remote learning if the university does not enter Phase 3 by September and cannot reopen as scheduled.
As of now, most campus facilities are scheduled to reopen, albeit at limited capacity. The HUB anticipates offering some services remotely while recreational facilities are planning phases reopenings. The libraries will continue, as they have been for the last two quarters, to offer remote services but are unable to open under Phase 2.
On student housing, Vice President of Student Life Denzil Suite said the UW anticipates being able to house all the students who need to live on campus. Most students will stay in double rooms with private bathrooms. In dorms where that is not an option, UW is “de-densifying those facilities and placing one student per room with enhanced cleaning of public spacing and restrooms.”
Dining halls will continue to offer grab-and-go items, and soup and salad bars will be eliminated and replaced with prepackaged meals.
Leaders also addressed the recent outbreak on Greek Row where 151 students have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Interfraternity Council (IFC).
Suite said IFC leaders are working with the school to develop protocols for students who have tested positive, including setting up isolation spaces and having food delivered to their doors.
UW President Ana Mari Cauce criticized the recent regulations put in place by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Student Exchange and Visitor Program (SEVP), which prohibit students studying under F-1 or M-1 visas from staying in the United States if they are taking an entirely online course load in the fall, calling them “rude and callous.”
She added that the changes are not final and that the university is working with state and federal officials to see how these rules can be changed.
“I’m also in the process of having discussions with our Attorney General’s office to see if it makes sense for us to join some of the lawsuits that are out there, or whether we should be pressing our own,” Cauce said.
A full recording of the town hall is available here.
