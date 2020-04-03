College Inn copes with coronavirus only weeks after renovation

The College Inn stands as the most historic hotel in the U-District, but shares the same struggles many local businesses are facing in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

For the past nine months, Rob Ahrens, the new owner of the College Inn, has been hard at work renovating the hotel, which is listed among the National Register of Historic Places and occupies a special spot in Seattle’s history as a remnant of the Alaska-Yukon-Pacific Exposition of 1909.

Combined, the renovations and new ownership were paving the way for a great year for business, Ahrens said. It was breaking its records for advanced bookings for the months of January and February, running around an estimated 60-70% occupancy.

“We literally just got the new carpets in and just finished painting everything,” Ahrens said. “All within two weeks before the coronavirus outbreak.”

To assuage potential guests’ fears of the coronavirus, the hotel has doubled down on its safety precautions. The staff at the hotel — formerly a team of 13, which has since dwindled to five employees — has been diligent about sanitizing the entire hotel.

“We’re cleaning like crazy,” Ahrens said. “We are wiping down everything and making sure everything is as hygienic as possible for the guests.”

Nevertheless, the hotel has experienced a drastic decline in business.

Of the 300 advanced bookings the hotel had scheduled by March 1, fewer than 10 of those scheduled guests carried out their stays which has resulted in lots of refunds.

Despite these significant losses, Ahrens and his staff are working hard to keep the business open. They have altered their business model to best meet the community’s needs during this difficult time.

The hotel has traditionally allowed guests to stay only for short periods but has since opened its doors to provide short-term housing for those displaced by the havoc the pandemic has caused.

“The nice thing is we’ve been able to provide housing for people who would have had nowhere else to go,” Ahrens said. “Luckily they’ve found a little spot here that they can call home until they find something else or this blows over.”

Looking ahead, Ahrens is hopeful about the future of the hotel and described his team’s eagerness to continue providing for the community. The College Inn remains open for business and is flexible in the length of its bookings for those who are in between housing.

To further aid the community, the College Inn has drastically reduced its already low prices to alleviate any financial stress for those who are in need during this stressful time.

“I hope that anybody that is looking for a place can give us a call and hopefully we can help them out,” Ahrens said. “We want to do whatever we can for the community.”

