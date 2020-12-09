Universal mask-wearing can potentially save 66,000 lives, UW researchers say

The winter season is projected to see a substantial rise in COVID-19 cases. Data suggests, however, that damage from a new surge of infections could be considerably mitigated through a strong effort for universal mask-wearing.
According to data compiled by the UW’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, about 71% of the U.S. population is currently wearing masks in public, though the average figure varies between states. This is not nearly enough to prevent another major outbreak, experts say.
“We would like to get that up to at least 95%,” Dr. Ali Mokdad, a professor of health metrics sciences and the UW’s chief strategy officer for population health, said. “We see this percent in other countries, so we’re not asking for something other countries haven’t been able to do.”
During the winter, countries like Singapore and Argentina have been able to maintain a high percentage of mask-wearing and have since been able to contain COVID-19 much more effectively than the United States, according to Mokdad.
Based on the geographical history of recent COVID-19 cases across the United States, as well as mask-wearing trends, the IHME’s data shows the states most impacted by coronavirus tend to wear masks less.
The number of cases and deaths continue to increase, and as winter starts, along with the influenza season, COVID-19–related health complications could take a projected 539,000 cumulative lives by April 2021, according to the IHME’s data.
The data also suggests that simply scaling up mask use to 95% could potentially save 66,000 of those lives.
“We have a huge surge right now of cases and deaths, and we’re risking a lot of things right now,” Mokdad said. “We’re risking a lot of lives being lost, we’re risking overwhelming our hospitals, and we’re risking shutting down our economy.”
Divisions have formed across the nation, creating a skewed view toward face masks as a political statement rather than a public health statement, according to Mokdad. This has led to people being confused about the coronavirus and proper preventative measures.
“If we don’t follow this advice of preventive behavior, we’re in for a very tough winter,” Mokdad said. “December, January, and February will be some of the worst months in terms of public health that we have seen in recent history in the United States.”
Reach reporter Christopher Kim at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ChrisJYKim
(2) comments
Why isn't this left to individual choice?
Certainly those that wish to wear protective masks are allowed to do so and certainly they will receive the protection from whatever they employ.
I think that this is not all going to play well in histories rear view mirror. The mask stuff isn't going to look so terrible. The school shutdowns and the very bad effect on the development of a generation of kids that are not at Covid-19 risk in the first place is going to look terrible.
And so many kids are not in any way restricted at the level of local enforcement of safety mandates. Where I live I see groups of perfectly healthy and perfectly maskless kids running around in groups all day every day. And it makes me happy.
We should be doing 10X more to protect those that are at risk and 100X less to protect those that are not.
And pandemics do not follow any calendar, aside from seasons. They are not in a queue. What will we do if something else comes up that really is dangerous to just about everyone and we are already economically and infrastructurally flattened by our year long response to the Covid-19 that is only truly dangerous to so few of US?
Everything that we truly needed before Covid-19 is needed during and after Covid-19. So where will it come from?
Because COVID is contagious. What's not going to play well in history's rearview mirror are the people who selfishly only cared about themselves and viewed wearing a mask as "oppression". If more people would have worn masks early on, we might not have had to shut down schools for so long! But no, people only care about themselves. It's a small, tiny thing. It takes little effort to wear a mask.
