Hall Health and UW IT program expand to new tri-campus immunization reporting system

Amid funding concerns and the need for proper immunization tracking, Hall Health and UW IT services have developed a new tri-campus tracking system to catalog student vaccinations.
This change comes after The Daily reported in December that Hall Health was granted short-term funding after money had been cut from the Immunity Verification Program.
This new reporting system expands the vaccinations that the UW records. According to David Dugdale, interim executive director of Hall Health, the program now includes mumps and meningitis in the report.
“So, we’ve gone from one vaccine, one campus, to a three vaccine, three campus program,” Dugdale said.
The new program provides a more centralized system for tracking vaccinations and provides students who do not meet requirements, or need to get vaccinated, with steps to comply.
The information is available on the Bi Portal, which collects all data and analytics for university-wide use. Dugdale further elaborated that the information is stored in the student database, which is not proprietary to Hall Health.
Challenges have accompanied the new program. Dugdale explained that most of the time mumps and meningitis are vaccinated together with rubella in a dose referred to as MMR. However, this is not always the case.
When processing vaccinations from international students and some domestic students, these practices may not be consistent with the U.S. norm — which created roadblocks Hall Health did not foresee.
Dugdale explained that over fall quarter, Hall Health undertook a process to fund and understand how students were being immunized. The plan, which was half-way developed, has since expanded into its current form.
Hall Health is planning to expand services to be more efficient and automated.
One slowdown in the verification process is that students are required to upload a hard copy of immunization records. People then have to review the documents to decide if they meet the criteria.
Dugdale explained that utilizing state databases such as the Washington Immunization Information System for in-state students could help streamline parts of the process. Hall Health hopes to move toward a structured data format rather than a document upload, but barriers to this process are still unforeseen and the administration still needs to figure out if this is possible. There is no set date for this to be implemented, but Dugdale hopes that it will happen in the near future.
Reach reporter Thelonious Goerz at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @TheloniousGoerz
