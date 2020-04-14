ASUW Board of Directors talks grading; addresses commencement concerns at April 9 meeting

The ASUW Board of Directors’ second meeting under the restrictions of Gov. Inslee’s restrictions on public bodies and prohibition on actions not related to essential functions or the ongoing pandemic, continued to focus on the ASUW and the UW’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of this restriction, the establishment of the Office of Inclusive Design, which had been scheduled for a final debate and passage at the April 9 meeting since March, was not on the docket.
Student senate and ASUW response
Clara Coyote, speaker of the student senate, reported that the senate had recently heard the first hearings of the Student Academic and Financial Emergency Relief (SAFER) Act, which would refund students about 13% of their tuition costs.
The pandemic has created a wide variety of issues, Coyote said, and the SAFER Act is just one part of ongoing efforts to address all of them. Solutions currently being discussed include changing the grading system or allowing students to choose between credit/no credit and a letter grading system.
“There's just so many issues in light of COVID,” Coyote said. “We are trying to find a great way to sort of delegate all of this work that needs legislating.”
Such a system has already been implemented at Western Washington University and Central Washington University, and Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib urged other institutions within the state to follow suit. Another accommodation currently being considered within the Faculty Senate & Governance Academic Standards Council would be to increase the number of courses a student can drop.
ASUW president Kelty Pierce said university President Ana Mari Cauce is working on a response to the SAFER Act and related legislation.
To help guide the ASUW’s actions going forward, Pierce said she and Graduate & Professional Student Senate (GPSS) president Giuliana Conti have been collaborating with the Office of Educational Assessment on a survey to help identify specific issues faced by the student body. Specific concerns outlined by GPSS include financial issues and healthcare.
The collaboration with the Office of Educational Assessment is meant to ensure compliance with federal privacy laws, as well as to ensure that the survey has the resources to reach students overseas and with less technological access.
Open letters
The ASUW also approved the addition of their names to two open letters. The first, directed at the Association of American Universities, urges the association to relax some benchmarks and regulations, such as standardized test scores and spring 2020 grades for admissions and GPA cutoffs for specific programs, due to the pandemic’s impact on students’ physical environments, mental health and availability, as well as the varying level of technological access among students.
The second is addressed to the Federation of State Medical Boards and calls for a relaxation of regulations on counseling services to allow them to operate remotely across state lines. The letter says that students who have returned home may find themselves navigating complex family dynamics or being given additional responsibilities that may affect their mental health. According to the letter, several states have already made such a change, including New York, New Jersey, and Delaware.
The Board also heard some updates from student life organizations on how COVID has altered their operations. For example, the food pantry, although servicing fewer students than earlier in the quarter, has had an overall increase from this time last year. The Counseling Center has also begun offering services over Zoom in collaboration with Hall Health Mental Health, while student life is preparing a new website to help engage and connect remote students.
Other organizations have also begun adapting their programming for a remote setting. Daniella Calasanz Miño, the ASUW director of programming, said that Rainy Dawg Radio is in the process of experimenting with live-streamed concerts via its Instagram account.
Commencement
The announcement that this year’s commencement ceremony will be held virtually rather than in-person was met with much dismay from this year’s graduating seniors. An online petition to delay, rather than cancel, the in-person ceremony is approaching 10,000 signatures.
According to Pierce, the administration is aware of these concerns and is working on a statement to address them. Even if the commencement is held online, Pierce says that UW Vice President for Student Life Denzil Suite has assured her that “it won’t be a Zoom call.”
“There's a couple of key points about why it couldn't be postponed until July or August,” Pierce said. “Quite realistically, we don't know when public health regulations will allow us to be gathering in groups of tens of thousands of people again.”
The UW administration wanted to avoid scheduling and repeatedly postponing the ceremony in the face of changing guidelines, Pierce said. She added that the size of the UW’s graduation ceremonies prevent the university from simply delaying the commencement, as other universities have done.
“Part of the reason they’re having people RSVP this early is so that if there’s enough folks who are planning on returning, then they will separate the ceremonies,” Pierce said.
The BOD will continue to hold meetings via Zoom video conferencing Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. Links and phone numbers to join the conference can be found 24 hours in advance on the ASUW records site. To access them, select the “Board of Directors” dropdown, then the “2019-20 Board of Directors” dropdown. Then, open the “Agendas” menu and select the most recent entry. The links and numbers will be at the bottom of the document under Zoom.
Reach reporter Matthew Hipolito at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @hipolmat
