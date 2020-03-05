UW Medicine set to play an outsized role in novel coronavirus testing

UW Medicine mobilized resources and staff to aid in the state’s effort to test for the novel coronavirus starting Monday after the Food and Drug Administration changed regulations Saturday morning.
As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, UW Medicine had completed about 200 tests for the virus but has the capacity for 1,000 tests per day, according to Keith Jerome, who leads the virology division of the UW School of Medicine department of laboratory medicine. They should be able to complete 1,500 tests per day by Thursday or Friday.
UW Medicine’s move to test for the coronavirus marks a significant uptick in Washington’s ability to find people with the virus as the state lab in Shoreline is only able to run 200 tests a day, but Jerome says it would’ve been best if the UW could’ve started testing a week or two ago to get ahead of the spread.
UW Medicine started preparing for this moment in early January after the first case of the coronavirus was confirmed in Snohomish County, according to Jerome.
UW Medicine is bringing in staff and equipment from across its system which could allow it to test 4,000 samples each day within the next two weeks. Jerome compared the response to that of the H1N1 influenza virus in 2009, but he said this year’s actions dwarf that year in resources, speed, and the number of tests.
The majority of the 39 confirmed cases nationwide are in King County, according to the Washington State Department of Health, and there have been 10 deaths across Washington as of Wednesday. There have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus at the UW and serious cases locally have been found primarily in older individuals with underlying health conditions.
To be tested, a patient’s physician or healthcare provider has to order it based on guidance from local and federal health officials, according to UW Medicine. People cannot refer themselves for testing. Jerome noted that people with more mild symptoms should not get tested so as to not strain the limited resources locally.
“At this point, with what’s available, people should not be tested unless severely ill,” he said. “It’s just not possible to test some people that feel fine, those resources don’t exist.”
Jerome said that most of the tests they’re doing so far are in Seattle patients, but they can do some from around the country at the moment. The tests at UW Medicine have a turnaround of about eight hours after the sample is drawn, but transit could slow some down.
A UW researcher said over the weekend after a genetic analysis connected two Snohomish County cases that the spread of the coronavirus may have infected hundreds over the past six weeks without detection. Jerome says that in terms of preparing for the spread of the virus, people should assume this is correct.
Dr. Geoffrey Gottlieb said Tuesday that it’s a “rapidly evolving situation” and the potential for a rapid rise in cases is “certainly there.”
“Whether it’ll happen or not, time will tell,” Gottlieb said. “It’s hard to predict the future, most of us are bad at that.”
Reach News Editor Jake Goldstein-Street at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @GoldsteinStreet
