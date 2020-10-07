Wildfire smoke is disproportionately affecting poorer communities

As wildfires raged in Eastern Washington this September, the pollutants that entered the air spread to the western part of the state caused Seattle to have one of the worst air quality indexes in the world.
Poor air quality has many negative impacts, both to the natural environment and to community health. The World Health Organization reported that air pollution causes “reduced lung function, respiratory infections[,] and aggravated asthma.”
While air pollution harms everyone, low-income populations and communities of color are often more negatively impacted due to the locations of their homes. Dr. Anjum Hajat, an assistant professor in the department of epidemiology at the UW, is exploring the relationship between environmental health and health equity.
Hajat studies environmental justice, specifically cases of air pollution, and is currently working with Duwamish Valley populations. According to Hajat, as the air quality in Seattle worsened due to the wildfires, specific populations were more likely to breathe in polluted air than others.
To help these communities, Hajat and other research professors are planning to distribute low-cost air filters so that they can clean the air inside their homes.
Hajat noted that when polluted smoke from Eastern Washington reaches cities like Seattle, the already-polluted air in Seattle worsens, especially for communities living in areas near the airport or the highway.
Low-income communities and communities of color not only have a higher chance of breathing in poorer quality air, they also have a higher likelihood of experiencing the adverse health effects, according to Hajat.
Moreover, the American Lung Association (ALA) reports that in the Medicaid-eligible population, there was a greater risk of death from particle pollution for Black communities than in white communities. The ALA attributes the many decades of residential segregation being a reason for these communities experiencing “greater exposure to air pollution.”
However, health impacts are only one aspect of the issue; there are other ways that air pollution is affecting communities.
“I am working with the Duwamish Valley communities right now, and those communities tend to be very aware of the negative air quality that they have,” Hajat said. “And I think there are sort of negative stress impacts.”
There are many reasons as to why low-income communities are more at risk for breathing in low-quality air, however, the main reason is the lack of power that disadvantaged communities tend to have.
“People will build industries, or the government will place a big trafficky highway or a road in a community that is low-income or that is minority,” Hajat said. “Because they will get less resistance from people there — because those people have less power.”
Communities with more resources are able to live in cleaner environments due to the influence they often have.
“With higher-income communities, there is this phenomenon, they call it ‘NIMBY’ — ‘not in my backyard,’” Hajat said. “They are very vocal about having negative environmental contamination in their communities. They really don’t want it and they cause a big fuss, and it works because they have power — they have voting power, they have other economic power.”
Even so, power is not the only cause of these disparities. Hajat added that there is poor quality housing in low-income neighborhoods and that lower-income individuals tend to be farmworkers, construction workers, and other workers who are outside often.
However, she emphasized that to create significant change, there needs to be focus on the root of the problem: lack of power.
“I do still go back to my central discussion point about really what we need to be doing at the very root cause level, Hajat said. “How to invest in these communities and how to empower these communities.”
