How ASUW’s diversity head Sahra Ibrahim strives to make change

After growing up in the predominantly white neighborhoods of West Seattle, Sahra Ibrahim accepted the lack of diversity around her as the norm. Five years later, she has decided to reject that norm and instead make a new one. Ibrahim now finds herself as the ASUW’s director of diversity efforts, supporting the eight diversity commissions that work to create an environment of inclusivity and resourcefulness for all students. But she didn’t come to college with this as the plan.
“Freshman me?” Ibrahim said. “If you were like ‘Hey you’re going to run and do this thing,’ I would’ve laughed in your face.”
This is Ibrahim’s first year serving on the ASUW’s Board of Directors, however, she is no stranger to their HUB 121 office. After previously thinking she would never become involved in student government, Ibrahim has held a number of positions in her time at the UW, including protected seat senator and creative director for Black Student Union (BSU), as well as intern for Black Student Commission Director Lona Medhane.
Ibrahim holds the BSU close to her heart as the experiences she had qualified her for the job she has now.
“With Black Student Union, I learned way more about my Black identity and Black community I didn’t know about,” Ibrahim said. “From there I take that and use it to help other people”.
Ibrahim believes students of color have always had to fight for their own representation on campus, acknowledging that the Office of Minority Affairs and Diversity was only made possible through the 1968 protest efforts of the BSU.
“You brought us in but then you left us in the wild,” Ibrahim said. “And that’s not fair”.
According to the Office of Minority Affairs and Diversity, the UW’s representation of racial minorities still remains significantly low, with African Americans only making up 4.5% of the undergraduate population and other subgroups not far behind. Caucasians, on the other hand, make up 36.9% of students on campus.
For this reason, Ibrahim fights to make sure the eight diversity commissioners she oversees have everything they need to make programs and events accessible to all students.
“Sometimes diversity isn’t even having diverse groups of people,” Ibrahim said. “But just diverse perspectives, having the resources there to help students who need it.”
When the job gets rough dealing with issues such as microaggressions and white supremacy, Ibrahim is most inspired and motivated to keep going by those she has met throughout her time in student government. Every day, she is learning from those around her and she believes they make her a better officer.
While she often forgets the impact she makes on the UW, her peers surely do not. Earlier this month, Ibrahim was honored at the BSU’s Eighth Annual Legacy Soiree with the undergraduate award. The honor caught her by surprise, stating that she never even considered herself for the award.
“To see an organization that you love recognize you hits different,” Ibrahim said.
As her fifth year at the UW will soon come to an end, Ibrahim plans to take her double major of political science and medical anthropology to graduate school and would be the first in her family to do so. Coming from an immigrant family, the pursuit of higher education has always been important to her.
To make up for the administration’s lack of initiative, Ibrahim believes those who work in the ASUW bring us one step closer to equity and inclusivity on campus. She hopes to see more diversity specifically within the board of directors after her departure as that’s where the voices are most heard. It is crucial to have those with lived experiences as minorities have a say in their own student experience, she said.
“Even if I do not get a lot done this year, to know that I may have even inspired other people to run who look like me, that means a lot to me,” Ibrahim said.
Applications to become a candidate in the ASUW’s 2020 elections are due March 6 at 5 p.m.
