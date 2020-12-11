Board of Regents discusses COVID-19, academic updates

The UW Board of Regents (BOR) met this week to discuss the various effects of COVID-19 on the university’s operations.
UW Medicine CEO Dr. Paul Ramsey reported that the current surge in COVID-19 cases had plateaued in King County over the last week, before beginning to rise again in the previous two days. The hospital currently has 120 patients infected with COVID-19, an increase from 110 last week, Ramsey said Thursday.
Ramsey also confirmed that the UW Medical Center has not exceeded its inpatient capacity, and that it is working to roll back its scheduled surgeries to preserve ICU beds for COVID-19 patients.
“If we can stay at the current level of inpatient admissions, this will be a stable situation,” Ramsey said.
According to forecasts from the UW’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), the current uptick in Washington cases is expected to last through most of January.
Health care workers will be the first to receive the vaccine within the month, along with those who have come into contact with COVID-19 patients, according to Ramsey. This may include UW medical and health science students, although the general public and student body is still a ways away from vaccination. The IHME estimates that the vaccine’s effect will not be felt until at least April.
Ramsey also said he estimates that Washington state will receive between 200,000 and 400,000 doses of the vaccine before the end of December.
Ramsey stressed the vaccine will likely not affect the current surge in cases and urged the public to continue to wear masks, social distance, and wash hands frequently.
“Masks are going to be needed for at least another four, five, or six months,” Ramsey said.
The academic impacts of the pandemic were also discussed during the BOR meeting.
Provost Mark Richards and vice provost for academic and student affairs Philip Reid said the UW is expecting to continue to hold clinical medicine and health science classes in person for winter quarter, although they noted that some in-person art and music classes will likely be moved online.
“I would just emphasize that we want to offer in-person instruction in courses that really require it, but we are not going to compromise safety,” Richards said.
In an effort to ease some of the academic strain on students, the university will also be continuing its grading policy from last spring quarter. According to Reid, students have the option to retroactively declare their classes as pass or no pass, even after viewing their numeric grade.
Richards also said he was not optimistic about spring in-person instruction, citing equity concerns, as many students would likely remain at home and therefore be unable to access campus. However, university President Ana Mari Cauce was eager to highlight the possibility of enrichment activities for students in residence halls, as well as the chance for smaller group lectures.
The BOR also heard from student and faculty ambassadors from all three campuses, who expressed that the greatest problems they faced included a loss of community and an accompanying sense of isolation, burn-out, and difficulties adapting to virtual instruction.
“We’re coping,” faculty senate chair Robin Angotti said. “But we’ll all be happier when we can see each other in three dimensions.”
Admissions directors from all three campuses also gave reports to the BOR on fall 2020 enrollment numbers. They found that while the number of freshmen and transfer applications had decreased, each campus was still able to reach its admission goals.
Notable in all three directors’ reports were increases in both the absolute numbers and percentages for the enrollment of underrepresented minority students, a trend that also continued at the graduate level.
Reach contributing writer Sarah Kahle at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @karahsahle
