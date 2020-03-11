Legislature guarantees funding for Washington College Grant

In an effort to address the gap in higher education funding that was first implemented by the Washington state Legislature last year, lawmakers have passed Senate Bill 6492 which aims to ensure financial aid to more students when it takes effect April 1, 2020.
In 2019, HB 2158 planned to use a business and occupation tax to make tuition at public universities more affordable statewide. It promised to cover the full tuition of students with family incomes at or below 70% of the state median family income and partial tuition for others through the Washington College Grant, formerly known as the State Need Grant.
In years past, state grants for higher education were dependent on the available revenue in the budget. HB 2158 created a guarantee for students who qualify that financial aid would be available.
Lawmakers quickly realized, however, that the tax implemented by HB 2158 would fall short of the required funding for the Washington College Grant. The new bill, sponsored by Sen. Jamie Pedersen, D-Seattle, implements a new version of the previous tax which will raise an estimated $234 million over the 2021-2023 budget cycle.
“The goal of SB 6492 was to raise enough money in a stable, sustainable way to be able to meet all the promises we had made to the people in the bill made in 2019,” Pedersen, who represents the UW, said. “Nothing about the promises being made are going to change due to 6492.”
This new tax retroactively repeals the three-tiered workforce education investment surcharge that was supposed to begin Jan. 1 and is estimated to raise even more funds through taxing higher grossing businesses in Washington instead.
SB 6492 eliminates these business and occupation taxes and lowers the annual tax rate from 1.8% to 1.75%. It also subjects any business that grosses more than $1 million annually to this 1.75% tax rate.
This means even though fewer businesses will be taxed with these additional business and occupation taxes, more tax revenue will be generated as a result of more higher earning businesses being subject to the set 1.75% tax rate.
SB 6492 was not met without opposition, passing in the Washington House of Representatives with a 52-45 vote, with all Republicans and four Democrats voting against it.
Rep. Brandon Vick, R-Vancouver, told The Seattle Times that instead of increasing or creating new taxes, revenue from existing taxes should be used to fund higher education.
Because the UW is a public institution, SB 6492 will cater to the many students who receive some sort of state grant funding for their tuition.
According to the division of student life, on average, 60% of UW undergraduates receive financial aid each year. Moreover, the UW’s Husky Promise guarantees Washington state undergraduate students to not let “financial challenges stand in the way of discovering their potential or achieving a UW degree,” according to the Husky Promise website.
Although the main goal is to “clean up the tax policy from the original HB 2158” according to Joe Dacca, who acts as the primary liaison between the state government and the university, SB 6492 will allow for additional expansions in the funding available for the College of Engineering and other STEM-related programs across all three campuses.
