UW developing self-swab home testing for COVID-19

As COVID-19 has spread over the past months into the beast it is today, many scientists have focused their sights on better understanding it and finding ways to navigate the challenges that come along with this pandemic.
One of those scientists is Dr. Helen Chu, a certified physician with UW Medicine who has prompted the rollout of self-administered COVID-19 tests, which allow people who fear they may be asymptomatic carriers to test for the novel coronavirus from the comfort of their own home.
Referred to as the Seattle Coronavirus Assessment Network (SCAN), the project aims to provide accurate test results via self-administered test kits to people who potentially carry the disease without the risk of exposure to others by going to a hospital or lab.
While SCAN seeks to better understand the current rate of infection, Keith Jerome, the director of the UW’s virology laboratory which has been spearheading UW Medicine’s testing on COVID-19, focuses on cases of recovery from the virus. Instead of testing for current carriers of the virus, his lab has sought to test people who may have contracted the virus weeks before its major breakout in the United States.
The lab has developed an antibody test to look at the antibodies the body makes when trying to combat the virus.
“So that's a marker that you had COVID-19 in the past,” Jerome said. “It's especially useful for people who were mildly sick before and never got a diagnosis or had been exposed in the past to people who had COVID-19 and now wonder if they were one of those people who had the disease and just never got a definite diagnosis.”
Understanding this can help people understand their personal risk when it comes to specific diseases. The goal in this case is to find antibodies that develop as a form of protection against COVID-19 and future reinfection.
The study also aims to better understand the spread of COVID-19 in specific populations and geographic areas to see what groups of people were hit the hardest — from rural towns to healthcare professionals, and even workers in the meatpacking industry. Chu’s study, though, seeks to help identify those who may currently be asymptomatic carriers.
“They send out kits where you can basically put the swab in your own nose and then send it into the lab and get tested to see if you have the virus right now,” Jerome said. “We know that this virus does have a fair bit of asymptomatic disease, or certainly that it can be very contagious before there are symptoms, so it's important to know at any given time how much is circulating in the community.”
Although SCAN treats a relatively small population, the information it provides about asymptomatic carriers can serve as a baseline for the infection rate of such people in larger populations. The project allows people to quickly and easily determine if they have contracted the virus and has the potential to better the understanding of the COVID-19 situation in Seattle.
These breakthroughs only serve as small steps forward, though, in actually slowing the spread of the virus.
“It's way too early to talk about this concept of herd immunity where the population at large has enough immunity that the virus won’t spread,” Jerome said. “These tests already tell us we are a long way from that.”
Reach contributing writer Katie Wilton at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @katiegwilton
