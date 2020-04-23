‘It’s been very surreal’: Barbershops on the Ave forced to shut down amid stay-at-home order

On a normal day, Supreme Cutz barbershop on the Ave is crowded with passionate barbers and their clients as conversation fills the air. But when Seattle rapidly became the epicenter of the novel coronavirus last month, owner Isaiah Kearson shut the blinds and locked the door, only letting one to two clients in at a time to prevent the spread of the disease. Days later, he had no choice but to close up shop for good.
“It’s been very surreal,” Kearson said. “It’s illegal for me to cut someone’s hair. That’s a sentence I’d never thought I’d say.”
Supreme Cutz, which opened in 2004, is one of thousands of cosmetology operations in Washington forced to shut down under Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order announced March 23. The order temporarily bans the services of “non-essential” businesses, including nail salons, tattoo parlors, and barbershops in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.
Although deemed a non-essential business, Kearson said his regulars have started to reconsider what “non-essential” means.
“I get that eating is more essential than getting a haircut, but all those people on TV are getting haircuts,” he said. “Self grooming and taking care of yourself and feeling good about yourself is a very essential part of life.”
Nonetheless, barbershops and hair salons have been left in the dark about their futures and when exactly they will be able to reopen, forcing owners and workers to apply for any financial aid they can with little response.
Owner of Nathan’s Barber Shop on the Ave Haitham Almaamar applied for Washington’s $10,000 small business grant and was told his request couldn’t be processed as there were 9,000 others that applied within the first week of its launch.
“I just have to rely on whatever I have saved,” Almaamar said. “Which is not much for a family of six.”
Despite applying for multiple loans, neither Almaamar or Kearston has received any financial aid from the government to keep their businesses and families afloat.
Aside from financial issues, they struggle with the isolation from their staff, clients, and their passion for haircutting. Kearson, who at first never saw himself going into the profession when he started at just 13-years-old, emphasized his love for the human connections he is able to make through his craft.
“When somebody comes in and they feel down or they’re not feeling that great about themselves, you give them a really good haircut and they look in the mirror and they feel like a million bucks,” he said. “They walk out with a whole other swag to them. That makes me feel good.”
While social distancing at home, both barbers have kept in close touch with their clients who they’ve developed close relationships with over their many years in the business. Almaamar believes a barber can serve not just as somebody who cuts hair, but also as a therapist, a problem solver, or just an ear to listen.
“Our clients are like family,” he said, noting more than 100 in his phone gathered over 17 years of cutting hair. “It’s not just a haircut, it’s the relationship between the barber and their client.”
In light of the lack of government aid, their clients have shown them support through this difficult time by donating money through Venmo and GoFundMe.
Although Inslee’s order is set to end May 4 — but will likely be extended at least in part — both barbers anticipate it will be a slow and steady process of reopening business as the city begins to adjust to life after quarantine.
“It’s hard to say what the new normal will be,” Kearson said. “I think that nothing is really going to be the same until there’s a vaccine.”
