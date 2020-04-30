‘We don’t know when it's gonna happen’: Seattle struggles with getting COVID-19 testing necessary to reopen the economy

Earlier this month, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that any county residents experiencing symptoms are now eligible to apply online for testing for the novel coronavirus.
Since then, testing has also been extended to all essential workers of L.A. County, regardless of symptoms. As tests were originally restricted only to vulnerable groups such as those 65 and older or who are immunocompromised, the expansion of testing has been described by the mayor as a crucial step in reopening the city.
Seattle’s testing capacity, however, isn’t where it needs to be yet.
“There is not adequate testing and I wish I could tell you that that’s gonna happen soon,” Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said in a virtual town hall last Thursday. “We don’t know when it’s gonna happen.”
This comes as King County has more than 6,000 confirmed cases and 400 deaths. As it is believed that Seattle has passed the peak of the first phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city is still struggling with getting enough testing for its residents to accurately track the virus.
“We need to be sure to identify people who are showing symptoms and that have the virus to make sure they’re kept away from other people and don’t infect others,” Keith Jerome, who serves as the head of the virology division of UW Medicine, said.
Jerome believes Seattle is ready for broad-based testing but faces barriers in getting the equipment needed to do so, despite facilities such as the UW virology lab having substantial testing capacity.
“Right now, there are still issues around supplies of swabs and collection kits,” he said. “Which means we’re not getting as many samples into the lab as we could test.”
Washington currently has more than 25 labs performing coronavirus testing across the state. Due to capacity constraints and limited supplies, healthcare workers are prioritizing testing those with symptoms and vulnerable groups. The UW virology lab alone has tested just over 83,000 samples, mostly from the Western Washington area. This, however, is nowhere near enough testing for the region to ensure a safe return to normal life.
As Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order is likely to be mostly extended past the original May 4 expiration date, Jerome said that ramping up testing at this point could ensure control over the virus, but warned that easing social distancing measures without enough tests could set us back.
“If things don’t change and we start to relax some of the physical distancing efforts that we’re making, then there’s a risk of a recurrence of the virus,” he said. “Things get quite out of control before we actually realize what’s happening.”
Overwhelmed with novel coronavirus-related media inquiries, the county public health department declined to comment.
While noting that she and Inslee are fighting for access to “millions of test kits” for Washington residents, Durkan stressed the importance of adequate testing to safely reopen the economy.
“Without the testing, not only are we still flying blind, but we know we can’t reopen our economy if we don’t have the ability to see if the virus starts to rise and then to do what you need to do to contain it,” she said.
“And then we’ll not only be right back where we are today,we’ll be in a worse place.”
News editor Jake Goldstein-Street contributed to this report.
Reach reporter Maya Tizon at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @mayacruz_
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.