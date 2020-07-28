BSU pushes to increase the diversity course requirement

The UW’s Black Student Union (BSU) created a petition earlier this month with seven demands for the university to better meet the needs of Black students. Fifth on the list is a demand to increase the three-credit graduation requirement for diversity courses.
“As a Black student, I think topics of race are very important,” Kiana Reynolds, BSU vice president of community affairs, said. “Creating an open mind, learning about the history and how it affects everything today, and how it can impact your work and things like that is important.”
The BSU said the three-credit requirement is too little for an “institution that prides itself on diversity.” They explained that because racism is systemic, it is important for students in every field to be knowledgeable about topics of race, including how history affects Black people today. Diversity courses discuss historical and current events on a variety of topics, including race, ethnicity, inequality, and social movements.
“A lot of ignorance just comes from not learning about American history, or we learn a white-washed American history in high school,” BSU Secretary Priscilla Boatemaa said.
Megan Ybarra, an associate professor of geography, agrees that students can lack historical knowledge coming into her classes, explaining that some students don’t know about the Haitian Revolution, for example. After learning about it, “your entire viewpoint changes” on the American Revolution, Ybarra said.
Rick Bonus, department chair and professor of American ethnic studies, wants to help students mature their understanding of vocabulary used in diversity classes.
“There are these terms like ‘race,’ ‘ethnicity,’ ‘gender,’ ‘justice,’” Bonus said. “We try to understand these terms and comprehend these terms in relationship to society, and the ways in which we live, the ways our histories have been written, and where we’re going in terms of the future.”
By improving their critical thinking abilities, Bonus helps students engage with and apply these terms to history, and then to current issues. Similarly, Ybarra aims to teach students how to ask good questions and how to recognize the intersections of race, gender, and ability.
“Just because you don’t see how issues of racial justice affect your life, or affect a personal situation you’re looking at, it doesn’t mean it’s not there.” Ybarra said. “It usually just means you haven’t learned how to look for it yet.”
Diversity classes help students learn how to look for issues of race, with the ability to connect them to history, then critically think and ask questions about them.Reynolds and Boatemaa noted this skill is necessary when going into a career in any field.
“If you’re pre-med, and you don’t know anything about diversity, how are you supposed to treat a diverse group of patients?” Reynolds asked.
Ybarra, who also does environmental justice work, has noticed that people who are trained in forestry and climate change often don’t know that ground workers, who are predominantly Mexican and undocumented, have a lot of knowledge about what is happening in the national forest. She said it’s important to talk to and learn from all stakeholders who are involved.
Ybarra and Bonus both hope diversity classes help motivate and inspire students to take ownership of their learning.
In 1968, when the UW’s BSU was founded, the union sent a letter of demands to then-President Charles Odegaard, requesting more diversity in the student body, curriculum, and faculty. The university, at the urging of the BSU, created the Black studies program, which eventually led to the creation of the American ethnic studies department, which teaches many diversity classes today.
The push for the current three-credit diversity credit requirement, which was approved in 2013, was also a student-led effort. Today, the BSU continues to push the university to improve the diversity of its education, through demands such as increasing the requirement, as well as increasing funding to the American ethnic studies department and hiring more Black faculty.
“That’s what’s been really inspiring right now ... just seeing students taking ownership of course requirements, and making claims around what kinds of classes they want to take, and who they want to learn from,” Ybarra said. “The kinds of leadership they’re demonstrating is exactly what I hope students have a chance to learn in college.”
Reach reporter Kaya Bramble at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @KayaBramble
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.