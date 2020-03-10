UW won’t prevent cherry blossom tourism amid coronavirus

The UW prides itself as a popular tourist spot to see cherry blossoms. Thousands of visitors flock to the Quad each year to see the bloom and take photos.
This year, amid fears over the novel coronavirus outbreak, the prospect of so many tourists in one place has been a cause for concern. Starting March 9, all classes have been switched to online-only, but campus is tentatively scheduled to open again for spring quarter.
Currently, Public Health — Seattle & King County recommends avoiding large gatherings of people, and a crowd of this magnitude could be dangerous.
As of right now, the UW has no plans in place to handle the influx of tourists that come with the blossoms after the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19, the disease that causes the virus, was announced Friday.
“The blossom viewing isn't an organized university event and campus is open to the public, so it's really up to visitors if they want to come see the blossoms this year,” UW spokesperson Michelle Ma said in an email.
Last year, the cherry blossoms reached peak bloom March 29, the day before in-person classes are set to resume for spring quarter, a decision that is subject to change.
This year, the bloom is expected earlier than usual. Researchers predict the trees will reach peak bloom March 23. After this, the blossoms will remain for another two to three weeks.
Despite the bloom coinciding with the growing outbreak that numbers over 160 cases as of Monday, Ma says that the school is complying with guidance from health officials.
“We aren't planning to prevent anyone from coming to campus to see the cherry blossoms,” she said.
COVID-19 is transmitted from person-to-person and can be spread even by those who are asymptomatic. However, people are the most contagious when they are showing symptoms which include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
People who are over 60 years of age, immunosuppressed, or pregnant, are more susceptible to the virus than healthy, young people.
