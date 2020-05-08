Law in the time of COVID-19

The UW School of Law recently hosted a webinar focusing on the most vulnerable populations impacted by COVID-19 and the lack of attention for those in custody, specifically in prisons, jails, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention centers.
“When you think about it, we are all vulnerable to the virus,” Angelica Chazaro, a UW law professor with expertise in immigration and refugee law, said. “What keeps me relatively sane is that I have control. I know that I am scared, but I can do something about the terror that I feel. The folks we are talking about here are folks who lack the ability to protect themselves from both the virus and from the conditions, both social and otherwise, the virus is exacerbating.”
Releasing those incarcerated for nonviolent crimes as well as undocumented immigrants held in state custody seemed to be the consensus of the panel due to the overcrowding and the congregate nature of these environments.
“The health risks include an inability to meet regulations surrounding social distancing guidelines, among others,” Columbia Legal Services attorney Nick Allen said. “Sick folks walking around coughing and sneezing, no [personal protective equipment] provided, lack of masks, people sharing sinks, yards, common areas.”
Chazaro stressed that people behind bars lack the most basic control around their lives. This goes from something as little as access to soap all the way to who decides whether an incarcerated individual receives medical care.
Allen said that inmates and undocumented immigrants, historically from low-income backgrounds and unstable healthcare systems, can be consistently overlooked by society.
“The jails are a public health crisis,” he said. “These people are forgotten about. Populations of people are being left out of the discussion surrounding the risk of harm COVID presents.”
Communities of color are already bearing the brunt of COVID-19 as reports show that African Americans, specifically, have been disproportionately impacted by the virus’s health effects.
Talk of flattening of the curve has been circling, yet crises in immigration detention centers rage on. Despite efforts by the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project and other activist groups, a federal judge ordered that no release would occur without a tested positive test result, according to Chazaro.
“We all know by the way this virus works, by then it's too late,” Chazaro said. “Of the tests they have had, about 45% of people detained have tested positive. ICE has told Congress they don’t want to release more people for fear they give the impression of being lax on immigration laws.”
Protests have cropped up within detention centers across the nation as those in custody urge for their release from these unsafe conditions. Chazaro said that there have been at least 75 protests since March 17, 34 of which were in immigration detention centers.
Allen and his colleagues sent a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee urging the facilities to answer their safety concerns.
Highest among the priorities of activists are releasing those individuals who are vulnerable, ensuring the same level of testing as the general community, implementing appropriate social distancing measures, giving access to email and telephones as well as soap and hand sanitizer.
While the curve remains stubborn in the general public, La Rond Baker, an attorney for the King County department of public defense, lamented the importance of this subject gaining more traction in the media and remaining a key issue in the discussion of COVID-19.
“Oftentimes, the average person doesn’t think about the incarcerated or how the system of mass incarceration has affected their own lives,” Baker said. “The prisons are ill-equipped to handle this level of medical crisis. If an individual becomes ill within the prison, they have to be transferred outside of hospitals in really rural communities. That overburdens healthcare systems that are in place there, perpetuating this phenomenon.”
Reach reporter Beth Cassidy at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @_BethCassidy_
