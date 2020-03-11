Unlike other schools, UW not planning to evacuate dorms amid coronavirus

Harvard University is giving students five days to leave the campus dormitories. Stanford University is asking students to leave on-campus housing once the quarter is over. And Amherst College students were asked to be gone from campus by March 16 unless they petitioned to stay in their on-campus residence.

These moves have instilled fear at the UW among on-campus residents that a similar move may be coming for the school in a county deemed the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

But “that is not happening now” at Housing & Food Services, UW spokesperson Victor Balta said. He added that they will continue to follow the guidance of local health officials in any future decisions.

Especially with Gov. Jay Inslee’s decision March 11 to restrict all gatherings of 250 or more people as a way to blunt the spread of the virus, there was some anxiety on social media what that might mean for the residence halls at the UW that house upwards of 750 residents each.

Balta noted that most on-campus units have private bathrooms, making it easier for students to practice social distancing, unlike other schools with more communal restrooms. He added that the university is engaging in “rigorous disinfecting of high-touch surfaces” and planned residential events have been canceled.

A sudden ask to leave the dorms could also pose problems for people that don’t have an immediate place to go, especially the thousands of international students who attend the UW.

“We want to first recognize that our residence halls are home for many students who cannot easily get back to their permanent addresses,” Balta said.

Harvard said its action was a means to “de-densify” its campus, but at the UW, some students have left since the university’s decision late last week to suspend in-person classes for the last couple weeks of the quarter, significantly decreasing density in the halls already.

All of this said, Balta left open the door for more restrictive and extreme measures going forward if the UW’s actions so far don’t alleviate the risk the coronavirus poses to the campus.

“The situation is evolving rapidly and we are not predicting or precluding any possibilities,” he said.

