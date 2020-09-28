Student athletes able to take advantage of Election Day off to promote voting, advocate for BLM, educate students

This year has been a little different — from COVID-19, to a contentious election year, to delayed sports this fall.
Because of this, the UW athletic department, along with the rest of the Pac-12 conference, granted all athletes a day to vote and participate in civic engagement. The entire NCAA later joined this pledge.
The Pac-12 is looking to emphasize its support for student athletes and highlight its outright commitment to social justice amid a summer of protests and awareness about racism in the United States, according to the conference’s social justice and anti-racism advisory group.
For student athletes, the importance of racial justice, education, and civic engagement are central to the voting effort.
“Every day, I am getting out there: using my Instagram and Twitter platform[s] every single day to get my voice out there to highlight videos and have uncomfortable conversations,” Elijah Mason, co-president of the Black Student Athlete Alliance (BSAA) and track and field thrower, said.
Makayla Woods, co-president of BSAA and women’s soccer forward, and Mason had been working to elevate the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement this summer and partnered with Adidas to create a line of apparel for athletes to show their support.
For issues students care about, whether it be BLM or healthcare, Woods and Mason both emphasized the importance of voting and making your voice heard, no matter your party affiliation.
“For me personally, it is important to exercise your right to vote in general, like anyone who is even 18, right away,” Woods said. “You're given the opportunity to participate in society and have your vote impact who wins the election.”
Woods also highlighted how the diversity brought by younger voters is integral for influencing how decision-makers in government go about shaping everyday life.
Even for students who feel unsure about how to make their voices heard or are worried about being uninformed politically, Woods and Mason both see this initiative as a way to strengthen student confidence and educate one another.
“Even if you have a platform of like three followers, your three followers may have a platform of six followers, and then their six followers may have 12 followers,” Mason said. “As long as you can get your followers to listen to what you’re saying, they can go on spreading it.”
At the UW and Washington State University, the schools spent Sept. 22 working together to register all athletes to vote and encourage voting from their students. UW football coach Jimmy Lake noted in a press release the importance of these types of demonstrations and his excitement that many student athletes will vote for their first time in this election.
Education and information are necessary parts of political participation, which, for many students, is an overwhelming place to start. Steve Rosts, a senior on the rowing team, attested to this difficulty in knowing where to start learning about political issues in an era rife with disinformation.
“Unfortunately, nowadays you can open up your phone but everything you see on the media is filtered in some sort of way,” Rosts said. “I think it’s important to sit down with your family and be on a page where you can ask each other and direct each other in ways you want to head [politically].”
For Woods, she suggested the first thing to do to get educated would be to critically engage with candidates’ policy preferences and read widely before voting.
“I also think it is important to have conversations with other people and just hearing their opinions about things,” Woods said. “And also taking that with a grain of salt — it's important to be able to have conversations in a way so that you can educate yourself.”
