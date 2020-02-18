What passed the board of directors last week?

The ASUW Board of Directors were busy during their Feb. 13 meeting, passing half a dozen pieces of legislation, including:
Passed Legislation
Board Bill 1.02 amends Article 3, Section 3 of the ASUW bylaws. This section deals with board bills, their limits and powers, how they are enacted, and how they are numbered. According to the bill, the change is meant to bring the board in line with the UW Faculty Senate’s policies.
The bill also creates a new classification number which denotes “resolutions regarding judgements, commendations, and recognitions.”
Board Bill 1.03 establishes the Bean Basket bulk food wholesale store as an independent entity from the Student Food Cooperative (SFC), who established it in 2017. Since then, the bill states, there has been confusion regarding the management structure of the Bean Basket, the SFC, and exactly how the two entities relate to one another. The bill would allow the two entities to grow independent of one another and it reads that this is something that had been intended for the Bean Basket by the SFC from the start.
Board Bill 1.04 renames the La Raza Student Commission to the Latinx Student Commission. According to the bill, La Raza, which is Spanish for “The Race,” was originally intended to mean “as a ‘united race,’” but has since taken on a different meaning with “racist undertones.”
The bill quotes La Raza Student Commission Director Katya Robles in saying “In order to create a space in which all Latinx people feel included, especially Afro-Latinx, Indigenous-Latinx, and Central Americans, we need to change our name from La Raza Student Commission to Latinx Student Commission.”
Board Bill 3.35 appropriated $2,500 for the China Entrepreneur Network’s event, 2020 Job hunting show, to be held Feb. 22.
Board Bill 3.36 allocated up to $350 to purchase name tags for the board of directors, the board administrative assistant, and the ASUW student senate speaker.
Board Bill 5.07 entitled “Resolution calling for the delay and reassessment of the consolidation of undergraduate advising in the UW College of Arts and Sciences Humanities Division,” was passed through the student senate 55-1, with three abstentions.
In November of last year, Divisional Dean of Humanities Brian Reed announced that the advising staff for the humanities division’s twelve individual colleges were going to be consolidated. The change, Reed wrote in the announcement, was precipitated by a near-halving of humanities undergraduates since 2013. The new three-person advising staff, he said, would be able to better serve students through frequent and consistent availability.
The move, however, drew criticism from many. The bill specifically “condemns” the way that the change was made without consulting or informing students and advisers, and calls for “the College of Arts and Sciences to delay” the change.
Other Notes
The board heard a brief presentation by Dr. Joseph Janes, an associate professor in the Information School and chair of the Faculty Senate, on what the Faculty Senate is and their current activities.
Janes said: “We provide the voice of the faculty and advocate for the faculty in the governance and running of the university.” To that end, he said, he is the sole person entitled to speak on behalf of the over 4,800 faculty members.
Janes fielded a question from Director of Internal Policy Cooper Robertson about steps to increase the diversity of tenure offers and faculty, saying that faculty hiring “is among the most decentralized things we do.” Each college, he said, has its own faculty hiring office with its own set of criteria. According to Janes, exactly which person gets hired is largely a question of who asks what questions.
If a college is looking for the candidate with the best scholarly or teaching record, they can get one set of qualified applicants.
“If it's ‘Who do we pick to have a better faculty?’” he said, “‘Who better aligns with our values?’; ‘Who we think is going to make a positive difference in the way the university works?’ You can often get a different answer. Some units ask that second set of questions. To be absolutely blunt about it, there's nothing you can do about that because those are the people making the decisions.”
Jared Naik has been elected RCSA president.
Elections Administration Committee 2020 President David Frantz announced a series of information sessions for prospective ASUW candidates from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 21, 25, and 28.
