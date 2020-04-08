UW researchers predict mid-April as the national peak for COVID-19

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), an independent research center within UW Medicine, says Washington’s peak dates for the amount of resources used due to COVID-19 and deaths per day has already passed, a promising sign in the state’s fight against the virus.
On April 2 — the state’s peak date for resource usage — there were 972 beds needed, 185 intensive care unit beds needed, and 157 invasive ventilators needed, according to the IHME modeling. At that point, there was no bed shortage unlike what is starting to happen elsewhere as the virus ravages other states.
The model projects 632 COVID-19 deaths statewide by Aug. 4 and says the peak was March 27, with 24 deaths in a single day. However, Apr. 6 saw the state’s highest day-to-day increase in deaths yet, with 34 being reported by the Washington State Department of Health for a total of 394 so far.
The data on the IHME website’s projections page was last updated April 7. The projections are regularly updated based on new data and information to serve as “a source of ‘real-time’ information for hospital system administrators and local, state, and federal health policymakers,” according to a March 26 press release.
IHME has projections for hospital resource use and daily deaths for every state. Each state’s projection page includes its status of stay at home orders, closures of educational spaces and non-essential businesses, travel restrictions, and other social distancing measures.
For the country as a whole, the institute has projected April 15 as the national peak for hospital resource use from COVID-19 and April 16 as the national peak for daily deaths from COVID-19.
According to IHME’s data on the United States, on April 15, the total number of beds needed for COVID-19 patients will be 140,823 with a shortage of 36,654 beds. The projected number of invasive ventilators needed is 24,828. The number of deaths from COVID-19 on April 16 is projected at 3,130.
By Aug. 4, IHME predicts there will be 81,766 total COVID-19 deaths across the country.
As stated on the research center’s website, the projections are based on the assumption that social distancing measures are present and will persist until the end of May.
In a video news release from IHME director Christopher Murray, Murray described the shortage of hospital beds during the peak as being “profound” on the national level.
Murray said that to generate the projections, researchers at IHME rely on the “deaths by day” data, as data of recorded cases may vary based on testing ability in a given location.
“We model death over time, using statistical models and then we use those models to forecast the trajectory of death as a function of social distancing and social distancing policies,” Murray said. “And then we take all the information that is available by age and sex, on utilization for bed days, ICU, ventilator use and model the number of bed days that are needed as indexed by number of deaths.”
The sources on which IHME’s projections are based include local and national governments, the World Health Organization, the official enactments of social distancing rules, information from the American Hospital Association, figures on the national need for ICU use, and death rates reflective of age groups from several countries.
Murray affirmed the importance of following the social distancing measures on which the projections are based.
“The trajectory of the pandemic will change — and dramatically for the worse — if people ease up on social distancing or relax with other precautions,” he said. “We encourage everyone to adhere to those precautions to help save lives.”
