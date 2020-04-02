UW alums design online database for transfer of COVID-19 supplies worldwide

Warnings about critical shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) have been constant as the highly contagious COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the world.

Three UW alumni founded a startup database two years ago that could become a saving grace in these dire times of resource scarcity.

“Hospitals don’t need four boxes of gloves off Amazon,” the startup’s founder Scott Barrows said. “They need us to connect them with Chinese producers and bring over five million at a time.”

EchoSystem is a business to business platform that was founded with the initial goal of creating a centralized database for the industrial chemical sector where unused, bulk, raw materials could be bought and sold.

Barrows and his colleagues have spent the last 24 months creating a standardized process that allows chemical companies to trade unused materials with each other. The buyer gets a good value and the seller doesn’t have to take a complete loss, allowing the product to be reused by chemical distributors.

A week ago, their mission took a turn when they received an email from the White House via the National Association of Corporate Directors regarding the national emergency. The email contained a survey asking distributors and manufacturers to fill in bubbles for what relief efforts they could assist in during the pandemic.

“Our country faces a shortage of supplies and medical equipment to treat COVID-19 patients and keep our communities safe,” the email signed by the presidents of the National Association of Manufacturers and Business Roundtable, a group of U.S. companies’ CEOs. “The business community has a critical role to play in helping our nation meet urgent needs during this time of historic crisis. Please join us in this important effort.”

Barrows and his colleagues had managed to develop exactly what the government needed to be able to facilitate a more fluid transfer of care supplies and medical relief.

“Our platform was built perfectly for this supply chain challenge,” Barrows said.

Within a couple clicks, what usually takes three days is now done in 60 seconds.

“Everyone is looking for a single solution and we have it,” Barrows said.

In the last few days, the platform has expanded so that people can buy, sell, and trade critical finished goods like N95 masks, cots, and ventilators.

This was not an easy transition, however. The site’s investors had to be contacted to ask if they were OK offering these products with, at the most, no profit, and also if they’d be willing to pitch in more money so that the company would have enough runway to survive this move.

Despite turmoil in the stock market, Barrows and his colleagues were able to pull together over $500,000 to compensate for the shift.

Within this past week, the company experienced an exponential increase in activity, with 50 companies signed up and over a million pounds of raw materials, as well as over a million critical goods, waiting to be processed and purchased.

In times like this, transfers of bulk goods need to happen rapidly and have to happen as fluidly as possible, Barrows said.

“Our system allows the seller to pick and choose who can see what inventory at what price,” Barrows said. “Meaning you can choose who receives your supplies, which is an acute necessity in this time with some states being more prepared [than] others and having vastly different numbers in population.”

There is also a “wanted” board where consumers can post the exact products and quantities needed, as well as the amount they can pay. Providers can then submit offers in response and, with just a click, the purchase can be completed.

“In the [United States] and around the world, it’s not that we don’t have enough resources in the world, we just think the resources are not connected efficiently enough with the people who need them,” Barrows said. “Our goal is to connect industry and resources with people who need them.”

