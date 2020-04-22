Why one education professor thinks it should be easier for students to take the quarter off

Education at every level across the country is operating under unprecedented circumstances, and one UW education researcher thinks that the state should be making it easier for students to take this time off from school and manage this crisis at home.
For many students, taking a quarter off could mean sacrificing their financial aid and delaying graduation. Education lecturer Tom Halverson said that increasing institutional flexibility and using spring quarter to reach out to students who may have already been struggling under normal circumstances would better allow students to be successful under increased stress.
“In this situation now where it’s harder to communicate, where it’s harder to get engaged, where you may have internet access or technology access challenges, this has just exacerbated it for you,” he said. “If you were struggling financially before, this certainly hasn’t made that easier for you.”
Halverson noted that although he studies education policy, university policy is not his specific expertise, so he doesn’t know the exact impacts that easing restrictions may have at the university level. But maintaining the quality and austerity of a UW education will be an important factor in making these decisions.
“It’s always the balance between trying to make sure that we maintain some standards and some rigor and fidelity in the programs that are offered,” he said. “But also at the same time not underestimating or not dismissing that these are very unusual, almost supernatural circumstances.”
He stressed extending deadlines or deferring hands-on experiences, like lab work and capstone projects, that normally take place during spring quarter which could require students to extend their graduation and impact students who have financial aid.
While it can be done, scholarships based on need from the Student Financial Aid Office typically cannot be held until the next year. This is because awards are assessed each year with the new aid pool, and deferring funding from this school year may reduce funds for the next year’s class and could result in an inequitable difference in distribution.
“If it is institutional aid, we have enough students attending with need who don’t get sufficient funding, so we would use funds the student wanted to defer for someone else who was attending and needed the funds,” UW spokesperson Victor Balta said.
In addition, the course drop and former quarter drop fee is being revisited and will be heard by the Faculty Senate on April 30.
In an interview with KIRO Radio earlier this month, Halverson said that he hopes districts and the state will explore ways to reduce obstacles to taking gap quarters and deferrals for students at all educational levels.
But finding a policy solution won’t be a straightforward path.
“Usually in a situation like this with a policy solution you only have a couple of those variables to work with, now there are 17 different variables that need to be added to move forward in a way that allows everybody to try and make sense of this and try and find a path forward that works for them,” he said.
Reach reporter Emma Scher at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @emma_scherr
