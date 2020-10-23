Route 44 upgrades to “improve speed, reliability, and safety”

One of the major bus routes serving the UW is due to get a significant upgrade in the coming years. King County Metro’s Route 44, which takes more than 9,300 riders between Ballard and the UW every day, is in the early phases of a multi-year project to improve access along the route and reliability of the buses that serve it. The $10.2 million “Route 44 Transit-Plus Multimodal Corridor” project is scheduled to begin construction in 2021, with completion estimated in 2022.
“Buses experience delays throughout the Route 44 corridor, which may be caused by traffic congestion, inefficient intersection design, time spent loading and unloading passengers, or high pedestrian activity at intersections,” the project team wrote in an email. “These delays slow down the buses and make it difficult for them to stay on schedule.”
To alleviate these issues, King County Metro plans to construct improvements at nine key locations along the route, including stretches of 45th Avenue Northeast and 15th Avenue Northeast in the U-District.
Within the U-District, these changes are limited to adjusting existing traffic patterns by removing some general-purpose lanes in favor of dedicated Business Access and Transit (BAT) lanes. Elsewhere, designs call for new traffic lights, turn lanes, stop signs, and crosswalks.
“Most of the concepts are spot improvements or lane changes that require little actual construction,” the project team wrote, adding that construction is not expected to affect local businesses.
Although this is separate from other ongoing transit projects in the region, including the construction of a new Link Light Rail stop in the U-District, the project team wrote that their work is very much “a piece in a larger puzzle that provides coordinated transit options throughout the city.”
The changes follow a survey of over 800 people regarding the Route 44 corridor that was conducted in the fall of last year. According to the survey, respondents overwhelmingly listed bus speed and reliability as their top priority.
“We expect this project to improve speed, reliability, and safety and this should benefit employees, customers, students and general riders who rely upon public transportation for various needs,” the project team wrote.
Neither the U District Partnership nor the Ballard Alliance responded to requests for comment.
Reach reporter Matthew Hipolito at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @hipolmat
