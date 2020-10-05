UW researchers study new low-cost PPE decontamination method

Due to the high demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) during the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare workers have had to frequently reuse equipment such as N95 masks, despite them being intended only for a single use.
To offer a solution, a team of researchers has been studying the combination of methylene blue and light as a possible method for safely decontaminating PPE that could serve as a major boon for the world’s supplies.
Although there are current options for decontamination, such as the use of vaporized hydrogen peroxide or UV light, Thomas Lendvay, associate professor of urology and pediatric urologist at Seattle Children’s Hospital , said they are not ideal because they come with the risk of getting infected in the doffing process.
Tanner Clark, a radiology fellow involved in the project also said these existing methods are not accessible to everyone, particularly those in low-resource settings.
“In the United States, only a few places have the ability to decontaminate PPE via vaporized hydrogen peroxide or UV light. That means that the vast majority of the United States does not have access to them,” Clark said. “These techniques also have significant costs associated with their use and implementation, hindering widespread access.”
Taking this into consideration, Lendvay said they began looking into methylene blue, a readily available dye that kills bacteria and viruses when exposed to light, thinking this could be a low-cost solution to disinfecting PPE.
The DeMaND (Development of Methods for Mask and N95 Decontamination) study, a consortium of labs assembled and directed by World Health Organization COVID-19 Task Force members, aimed to test this hypothesis with human SARS-CoV-2 as well as mouse and porcine surrogate coronaviruses. Lendvay’s group was the lead lab in this study to determine the proper concentration of methylene blue needed to inactivate the virus .
In the testing process, a variety of masks including surgical and N95 masks were cut up into pieces and treated with live coronavirus. These masks were then subjected to different methylene blue concentrations and exposed to bright white light for varying durations .
The researchers observed that an extremely low concentration of methylene blue for a certain duration of light can reliably kill the virus on a mask, according to Lendvay. Additional integrity testing showed that multiple cycles of decontamination did not degrade the performance of the mask.
Even in low-light scenarios, Lendvay said they still saw inactivation of the virus and with further testing, this technique could potentially become the only scalable, inexpensive way to get continuous decontamination while wearing PPE.
Lendvay said that although these findings are exciting, the pace of science that came with doing this research was new to him.
“I’m a surgeon, so we don’t have a large margin for error, but science doesn’t work that way. There was all this sub-experimentation that was required to facilitate this study that nobody had ever done before,” Lendvay said. “It wasn’t a challenge in a negative way, it just causes you to have to iterate on processes, and that takes time.”
With the global shortage of PPE, Lendvay said the team feels compelled to get this information out so that it can be deployed. They are currently in the process of organizing their findings into a manuscript, which is expected to be published this fall.
If this decontamination method is viable, Clark predicted it could transform the world of disinfection techniques and how people protect themselves during pandemics.
“The ability to reuse decontaminated PPE greatly reduces the demand for PPE supplies and ensures that healthcare workers are protected without compromising their own health while caring for patients,” Clark said.
Reach reporter Shannon Hong at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @shannonjhhong
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.