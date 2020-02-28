Student Senate discusses fossil fuel divestment, immigrant detention centers, gun violence

The resolutions presented at Tuesday’s ASUW Student Senate meeting were numerous, including a commitment to move away from the UW’s fossil fuel use, a call for the UW to address immigrant detention centers in Washington state, and a previously discussed gun violence bill.
The first resolution called on the UW to end its investment in fossil fuels before or no later than the fiscal year 2025, to no longer pursue further investments in the industry in the face of the climate catastrophe, and to put money toward sustainable solutions and working toward zero carbon emissions.
“Divesting is not an easy thing, but I think there’s a process,” student regent Daniela Suarez said of the first bill under review.
Next on the agenda was private detention centers in Washington, specifically calling on the state to dissolve detention centers detaining minors, and to advocate for the rights of immigrants within detention centers.
“I’m an immigrant; I came from West Africa, so that's really my philosophy,” sponsor Mustapha Samateh said. “So we have a lot of people coming to the U.S just to seek better lives.”
A question was posed as to which committee would further discuss the bill. It was eventually decided that the off-campus committee would be best suited.
Some consternation emerged as committee meetings went overlong, cutting time for discussion of R- 26-6 A, the previously discussed gun violence bill. Sponsor Alex Davidson emphasized that the bill had already been relegated to old business and would likely need more time for deliberation than provided. Debates had emerged over the wording of several specific clauses, as well as the message of the bill as a whole.
“A resolution like this further concentrates power in the hands of the state and the police,” one senator said. A number of other senators opposed this assertion, ending the meeting on a somber but productive note with the measure still in deliberation.
Other notes
Suarez came forward to advertise the board of regents application, which will soon be put out by the senate.
Projectors for the student planetarium are under review as a part of the student technology fee.
Pagliacci’s contract with Housing and Food Services is set to end in June 2020.
Reach contributing writer Emily Christenson at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter:@celerem3
