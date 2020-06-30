‘Keep the pressure on’: UW BLM continues to protest for unmet demands

Nearly one month since the first major Seattle protest in the recent global re-energization of the movement against systemic racism, the UW Black Lives Matter chapter organized a demonstration Sunday to not only continue voicing their demands for racial equity, but educate protesters on the history of white supremacy on campus.
A crowd made up of predominantly student protesters gathered on Red Square, the meeting place of a similar protest organized by the Black Student Union earlier this month. The event opened with the singing of the Black National Anthem, followed by a rendition of “A Change is Gonna Come” that earned applause before the singer finished the first line. Three members of the Northside Step Team followed up with a step routine that repeated the message “together we are stronger.”
An organizer also read aloud the demands to the UW: divest from Seattle Police Department (SPD) completely, disarm the UW Police Department (UWPD), divest from prison labor, remove the George Washington statue near Red Square, hire more Black faculty, increase funding for Black RSOs, increase funding for the AES and AFRAM departments, and change African Studies to a major.
After a quick breathing exercise, the dispersal of a zine titled “A People’s History of the UW”, and a reminder of protest etiquette, the protestors set off on their route, making their way over to the UWPD’s headquarters on 15th Avenue, the UW Medical Center, and Greek Row.
The first stop, not too far from Red Square, was the statue of George Washington, the first president of the United States and owner of 317 enslaved people. Black student speakers bookended Bettina Judd, an assistant professor in the gender, women, and sexuality studies department, with megaphones carefully cleaned between each speaker. Judd addressed the need to hire and retain more Black faculty, as Black people only account for a small percentage of UW faculty.
English and creative writing professor Rae Paris read “An Open Letter of Love to Black Students”, which she wrote in 2014 in response to the onset of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Paris admitted to the crowd in front of the UWPD headquarters that she did not want to read this letter again, “but here we are again.”
Originally, the letter recognized the murders of Tamir Rice, Mike Brown, Renisha McBride, Trayvon Martin, Rekia Boyd, and Aiyana Stanley Jones. As the police have continued to kill Black people, Paris has added new names to the list.
As the protest made its way from the UWPD station to the intersection of Montlake and Pacific, chants of names in national conversation, such as Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, turned into local names like Charleena Lyles, a pregnant woman killed by local police in front of her children, and Shaun Fuhr, who was killed by the SPD while holding his baby.
Near the Montlake Bridge, organizers discussed the Montlake Cut as a product of white settlers’ invasion of Duwamish land.
“This is just one example of the multitudes of violations and destructions of Native ways of life committed by white settlers in Seattle, all legitimized through coercive, unjust, and empty deals,” an organizer said.
By the time the protestors had reached the bust of Henry M. Jackson in front of Thomson Hall, the chants had turned from “What do we want?” to “What do we deserve?”
The final stop on the tour of white supremacy at the UW brought the crowd to 17th Avenue — Greek Row, on the lawn of Sigma Alpha Epsilon.
“UW’s Greek Life continues to present itself as a microcosm of the University’s protection of the interests of the rich and white,” reads an interactive map created by organizers outlining their route. “Greek life is often exempt from any forms of accountability.”
The speaker recounted a story of racist discrimination and exclusion at a UW fraternity party.
“I can’t come to the U-District without feeling uncomfortable,” she said. “I didn’t even apply to university because I was so scared and I don’t want [my brothers and sisters] to feel that way. I want them to get an education, I want them to feel welcome here.”
The march continued north on 17th Avenue. “Out of your home and into the streets” was quickly amended to “out of your mansion and into the streets,” which encouraged a few Greek students to join the march.
After over three hours of chanting, learning, and keeping the pressure on the UW to address the seven unmet demands, the organizers gave closing remarks in the intersection of 45th Street and 15th Avenue.
“We gotta talk about self-love and self-care, because this fight is not a race — it’s not going to end tomorrow — it’s a marathon,” one organizer said. “We gotta keep on fighting until they hear us.”
