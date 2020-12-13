UW recognized among top 10 wheelchair-friendly campuses

The UW was ranked among the top 10 most wheelchair-friendly college campuses and cultures nationwide in the Fall 2020 edition of New Mobility Magazine’s Wheels on Campus guide.
The guide, which offers perspectives from wheelchair-using students on college campuses across the nation, cited the efforts of the UW’s Disability Resources for Students Office (DRS) and Disabilities, Opportunities, Internetworking, and Technology Center (DO-IT Center) in earning the school such a high ranking.
New Mobility also noted that all buildings on the UW’s campus are able to be entered independently by wheelchair users.
The DRS Office, a centerpiece of the magazine’s article on the UW, aims to assist students with disabilities throughout their college experience by granting them accommodations such as audio-recorded lectures, notetaking services, and classroom relocation, according to its website.
“We really strive to provide individual accommodations to each student in whatever they need, so even two wheelchair [using] students might not get all the same accommodations because they are impacted by the campus and their disability differently,” Adiam Tesfay, director of DRS, said.
Tesfay said the DRS office is not alone in pushing to create a more accessible campus.
“There's a whole group of other people, even outside of our office — our compliance officer, facilities people, IT people — who really try to do a good part in making sure they listen to our office, or other people that do the disability work to talk about how we make sure we're being accessible,” Tesfay said. “So I think there's a campus-wide understanding of making sure we're being accessible.”
Though the campus has been recognized by New Mobility for its high degree of wheelchair accessibility, not all wheelchair-using students believe that the UW has done a fully satisfactory job in providing such accommodations.
“In a lot of ways, I found [the] UW really accessible when I first started going here,” Lindsey Muszkiewicz, current wheelchair-user and Student Assistant in the DO-IT Office, said. “The New Mobility article is not completely incorrect — there’s a way to get into almost every building, there’s a way to live in the dorms, there’s a way to get around campus and use the bus system.”
Despite this, Muszkiewicz said the UW still has underlying issues when it comes to accommodating students with disabilities.
“For a lot of people, it’s much more accessible than their small-town home that they’re used to,” Muszkiewicz said. “But at the same time, just because it works doesn’t mean it should be good enough. I think we should always strive to be doing better.”
Muszkiewicz said that wheelchair-accessible building entrances may be placed in inconvenient locations, seemingly for the sake of preserving architecture like the main facade of the Suzzallo Library: “They're legally following the standards of accessibility they have to, but they're not going above and beyond.”
Still, organizations like the ASUW Student Disability Commission (SDC) aim to provide a welcoming environment on campus for students with disabilities. Both Muszkiewicz and Tesfay said the SDC had an instrumental role in advocating for students with disabilities.
Muszkiewicz also said that UW students should keep an eye out for future events from the SDC, namely the “F*** Stairs” awareness campaign, in which students who are able to walk are asked to restrict themselves to following only wheelchair-accessible routes while navigating the campus.
“Getting a gold star doesn't mean that you've completed the process of integration,” Muszkiewicz said. “I think that it's great that [the UW is] being acknowledged, but I think there should still be pressure to be doing better.”
Reach contributing writer Max Keystone at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @KeystoneMax
