‘2020: The Course’ tackles this chaotic year head-on

Amid the chaos, crises, and general confusion of this year, the UW’s new class “2020: The Course” attempts to equip students with the unthinkable: clarity. Through conversations with UW faculty and Seattle community members, “2020: The Course” breaks down the pandemic, politics in 2020, racial inequities, how information spreads, and other topics that define the year that has shattered our perceptions of normalcy.
The course made its debut this autumn quarter and is set to be available through summer quarter. It is headed by Vice Provost Ed Taylor who, along with being the class’ lead instructor, was instrumental in its creation.
“It really came from conversations between myself and my colleagues,” Taylor said. “It really was a conversation that was generated among a number of people who were worried about the same thing: How do we do our best for students?”
The plans for the class came together spring quarter, according to one of Taylor’s colleagues — former chair of the UW Faculty Senate and current associate professor in the Information School Joseph Janes.
“The short version is that I ended up in a lot of meetings, sitting in this chair, talking to Ed Taylor and a few other people, [asking] what can we do for our students?” Janes said. “What can we do to take advantage of the extraordinary people at this university? How do we mark this time?”
Taylor saw the impressive assembly of instructors and guest speakers for “2020: The Course” as a gift to students whose college experiences were marred by the pandemic.
“We wanted to make sure we gave [students] the very best access to knowledge and research and the very best teachers and researchers,” he said. “I thought it was the least we could do, given all that was going on.”
For Taylor, it was important that this course be a tri-campus experience. There are sections at the UW’s Seattle, Bothell, and Tacoma campuses.
According to Bonnie Becker, associate vice chancellor for student success and lead instructor for the UW Tacoma campus’ section of the course, there are minor variations on the class, depending on the campus, but the core material is the same. Tacoma’s section, for example, is two credits, while the Seattle campus’ is just one.
“Future historians are going to want to know what this year was like because it’s so extraordinary,” Janes said. “And one of the things that I've been struck by, and a lot of people are, is that there's not a great deal of material about the 1918-19 pandemic … if you read things from the ‘20s in particular, people just didn’t talk about it. It just wasn’t a topic — people would talk about World War I, and that may be part of it, that they overlapped in a meaningful way, but there was just not much popular discussion about it once it was over.”
To aid future historians’ understanding of this time and avoid a repeat of the previous pandemic, the students in “2020: The Course” will be submitting an object that they feel is representative of 2020, along with the story behind it, to put together a time capsule as a culminating project for the course. The plan is to open it in 20 years.
“It’s 2020, but also, many students will be about 20, so that’s their lifetime again,” Janes explained. “Come back when you’re 40 and see what you did.”
Becker noted that her students’ submissions thus far have ranged from pictures of ballots to cards to masks.
“They are literally — and I do mean literally, in the actual sense of the word literal — making history,” Janes, speaking to the importance of the time capsule project, said. “You don’t get to do that very often … If this thing works (and we think it’s going to work), they are going to make history in a material way. People 20 years from now and beyond can look at this and say, ‘You know, several hundred students from the University of Washington took this really seriously, and here it is.’ Make of it what you will.”
