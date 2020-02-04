One English student’s personal crusade to save humanities advisers

To Addie Augsburger, advisers in the English department have been crucial in supporting and advancing her academic path at the UW and beyond.
“I feel like the advisers at the English department have been so incredibly helpful for me as an individual,” Augsburger, a fourth-year English and political science student, said. “I would not have done the honors program if I hadn’t gone in last spring and talked to the adviser about doing something different.”
But in November, the Dean of the Humanities Division Brian Reed announced a consolidation for advising units across the 12 humanities departments. The new advising unit will consist of six divisions: a director of advising, three advisers, a curriculum coordinator, and an administrative assistant. This will increase advisers’ labor as well as decrease the specialized resources provided for an individual student.
In response to the announcement about the planned consolidation, Augsburger sent a letter to Reed in mid-January arguing that “replacing departmental advisers with general advisers between twelve departments would not meet the needs of individual students.”
Not only can major-specific advisers offer better recommendations on curricula and graduate schools, they also connect students to faculties and alumni for job opportunities, she said.
In response to the UW’s decision, advisers were asked to turn in their resignation letters by April 2020. Two of the three English advisers have already left the department, according to Mark Patterson, an associate professor and the curriculum coordinator in the English department.
“It’s a shameful way to treat staff who have been loyal advocates for students and who are often the first people that prospective majors encounter,” Patterson said.
Besides advocating for the advisers, Augsburger also criticized the lack of transparency in the decision making and announcing process.
In the letter, she pointed out the decision that claimed to “support student interests” and “improve student experience” was “made without any student outreach or input,” all points made on the humanities advising consolidation website.
“I feel like there would’ve been a lot more student backlash had they just announced it [through email],” Augsburger said.
To Augsburger, student’s voices are very important, so she hopes Dean Reed will suspend the consolidation, inform all students through email about the decision, get feedback from the humanities students, and act upon that feedback.
This is also the goal of a resolution soon to be introduced in the ASUW student senate condemning the advising consolidation, as previously reported by The Daily.
The letter to Dean Reed was just a starting point. Augsburger also sent out an email to the chairs of all 12 departments in humanities, which was later sent to students.
In the email, Augsburger called on other students in the humanities to write letters for student input.
“The main thing I want people to know is that this is going to impact us and we deserve to have our voices heard,” Augsburger said. “You just have to write a letter, which you have the right to do so.”
Reach reporter Fiona Ye at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Campfiion
