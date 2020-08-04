UW at-home testing kits could serve as a supplement to testing shortages

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have reported over 50 million coronavirus tests in the United States. Of these tests, over 5 million have come back positive for COVID-19.
When someone suspects that they may have contracted COVID-19, they get tested at a COVID-19 testing center. While the swab test is quick, there is a series of procedures required for diagnosis.
Once someone has their nose swabbed at a testing center using a point-of-care viral test, their sample has to be processed. The test then needs to be analyzed at a laboratory, which could take several days — valuable time in which the virus can quietly spread.
“The staff needed to work at an in-person testing site — [which] also accounts for the people who are standing in line outside — the personal protective equipment the staff have to wear, and effort needed to run a testing center are limitations,” Jennifer Logue, a research scientist at the UW, said.
Testing centers across the country are facing potential shortages of reagents needed for the COVID-19 tests, especially in areas that have spikes in cases.
“Accessibility of testing has been a hurdle for many people already,” Logue said.
Since the onset of the pandemic, the Seattle Flu Study pivoted its efforts to tracking and testing for COVID-19, helping to create at-home testing kits that are more accessible than drive-through centers.
The Greater Seattle Coronavirus Assessment Network Study (SCAN) has developed a set of questions that users can answer online to order a testing kit. If the person answering the questions qualifies for the program, they will receive a testing kit and a web portal that gives them access to their test results.
The kits themselves are free of charge and utilize a nasal swab procedure similar to that which would be performed at a COVID-19 testing center.
“Testing kits are very user-friendly, with a limited number of steps to help avoid any confusion,” Logue said. “Occasionally the kits sit out for more than 24 hours, so we’ve had to account for the viral media’s conditions before the kit gets sent back to us.”
The results are then made available to users online within a 24- to 48-hour period. However, if the test does come back positive for COVID-19, staff at SCAN will call the users to consult them directly.
SCAN has also been working to reduce inaccurate test results. The team is hoping that as development of these kits continues, that rate will increase.
“We’re hoping to create a safe and scalable test that can be used across the country,” Logue said.
While at-home testing kits are a promising solution to shortages in testing center screenings, Logue said these kits should be treated as supplements for people who cannot regularly access testing centers, not as a replacement for the centers themselves.
“People should be getting tested regardless of the method,” Logue said. “We’re all in this together, so remember to get yourself tested if you need to.”
Reach reporter Andy Chia at news@dailyuw.edu. Twitter: @GreatBaconBaron.
